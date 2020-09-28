BORON – Another new business has opened in Boron; Gorg Boutique held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony opening the new business on Saturday, Sept. 26th in downtown Boron. Boron Chamber of Commerce Vice President Anthony Espindola (one of the owners of Espindola Family Grill restaurant) presented the new business with a certificate from Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner welcoming the business to Kern County and Boron.
According to Kimberly Goodwin who is the owner of the new business, “We have many different clothing items in small, medium and large sizes and we tailor to ‘plus size women’ because plus sizes are really hard to come by for us”.
Mrs. Goodwin has lived in the Boron area with her husband and family “off and on” for about 3 years and says her sister give her the idea of opening a “plus size” clothing boutique for women.
During the grand opening, kids had an opportunity to jump in a jump house, which was provided, and folks were able to enjoy the new business and meeting the owner. There was free food provided with every purchase and a raffle drawing for an item from the store was also held.
Gorg Boutique is located in downtown Boron next to Kingdom Cuts Hair Salon and is open Monday – Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate Mrs. Goodwin and her family on the new business and wish them lots of luck. Welcome to Boron Gorg Boutique.
