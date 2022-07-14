Every year, people from all over the world travel to many different places to sight-see; one of those places is the Eastern Kern County High Desert Region. During my research of the high desert area over the course of the last two years, I have found out many interesting things about the high desert. The following is just another one of the areas I discovered during my research according to Wikipedia, the National Register Information System, the National Register of Historic Places listing in Kern County, Jawbone Canyon, Burro Schmidts Tunnel: Miner's Shortcut to Nowhere and Red Rock Canyon State Park.
The "Burro Schmidt Tunnel" is a 0.5-mile long mining tunnel located in the El Paso Mountains in Eastern Kern County and is below the summit of a 4,400-foot mountain. The southern portal overlooks the Fremont Valley, Koehn Dry Lake and ghost towns of Garlock and Saltdale. The tunnel was built by hand over a 38-year period by a man named William "Burro" H. Schmidt.
Schmidt mined gold in the El Paso Mountains and was faced with a dangerous ridge between his mining claims and the smelter which was located in Mojave; so in 1900, he began to dig a tunnel through the ridge using hand tools and dynamite because he said, "I'll never haul my ore to the Mojave smelter down that back trail with just two burros". The tunnel was approximately 6-feet tall and 10-feet wide and was cut through solid granite bedrock thus requiring very little shoring. Schmidt installed a mining cart on rails after falling rock left him injured and trapped several times.
In 1920, a road was completed from Last Chance Canyon to Mojave which eliminated the need for the tunnel; Schmidt however became obsessed with completing it and continued to dig on; completing the tunnel in 1938 by digging through nearly 2,500 feet of solid granite using only a pick, shovel and a 4-pound hammer for the initial section then carefully placed dynamite with relatively short fuses for the majority portion. According to estimates, Schmidt moved about 5,800 tons of rock with just a wheel-barrow to complete the tunnel. A RIPLEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT cartoon celebrated completion of the tunnel; calling Schmidt, "The Human Mole". Schmidt's cabin which is located in the ghost town of Garlock has been largely abandoned and stands as it did in the 1930's; preserved by the dry climate of the desert.
Schmidt never used the tunnel to move his ore; instead, he sold the tunnel to another miner and moved away. Land ownership under a mining claim remains with the United States Government under the management of the Bureau of Land Management with only mining rights transferred to the mining claim owner. The BLM states that because there's no mining operations in place, they own the tunnel and its associated surrounding land because it is an unpatented mining claim under the General Mining Act of 1872; which means that all rights reverted to the BLM under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 upon the death of the grandfathered claimant Evelyn A. (Toni) Seger who possessed the claim prior to 1976; this was the beginning of an ownership dispute between the BLM and Schmidt's heirs.
According to the dispute, Seger is claimed by heirs to have maintained the claim legally under the terms of the Mining Act and properly transferred the claim to David Ayers (who was Segers's caretaker for the last few years of her life) upon her death; as of 2003, Mr. Ayers and Mr. F. Schmidt claimed to be the legal owners of the mining claim containing the Schmidt Tunnel. The buildings on the site were transferred according to her will, to her granddaughter Cheryl Kelly. The BLM assumed ownership of the buildings by way of publication on a abandonment notice after several attempts to contact then-owner Miss Kelly by BLM personnel as well as private parties in order to preserve the site failed. Mr. Ayers was offered the opportunity to sign a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU with the BLM to be the full-time caretaker of the site however, Mr Ayers refused to sign unless he was paid to be the caretaker; Mr. Ayers chose to accept work elsewhere after being told he had no legal right to remain at the site without the signed agreement.
Since then, a small group of history buffs and outdoors people including Friends of Last Chance Canyon are actively preserving the site however, ownership disputes of the mining claim and buildings continue to interfere with their efforts and as a result, Schmidt's cabin has fallen victim to vandalism.
The Schmidt Tunnel has been featured on Huell Howser's California Gold (2nd half of episode 509) which first aired in Sept. 1994; Roadkill also featured an episode in which David Freiburger and Steve Dulcich walked through the tunnel and gave its history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.