BAKERSFIELD – A Tehachapi man will spend at least 24-years in Wasco State Prison after being pleading No Contest to 3 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts w/Child under 14 with Force/Etc; 46-year-old Paul Anthony Strategos was sentenced when he appeared in a Bakersfield courtroom on June 15th.
As we reported back in May 2021, Strategos was arrested in 2020 after DNA linked him to a sexual assault case involving a 6-year old girl in Bakersfield; according to a Bakersfield Police press release, Strategos allegedly lured a 6-year old girl to a vacant residence in Northwest Bakersfield where he sexually assaulted her, police arrested Strategos for being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition in 2020 where he was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility and according to California state law, his DNA was taken at that time.
Through DNA and forensics testing, police were able to link Strategos to the crime; he appeared for numerous hearings before his trial began in March of this year. Strategos pled No Contest to the charges on June 15th and was sentenced at that time.
