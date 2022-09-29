for the Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District (EKCRCD) Native Plant Pick-Up and Sale on Saturday, 10/29/22, at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds (DEF, 500 S. Richmond Rd., Ridgecrest).
You may reserve plants by email from now until 5:00 PM on 10/12/22. Plant lists with links to pictures are available at www.ekcrcd.org . For more information, email ekcrcd@gmail.com . You may also bring in or snail mail order forms (available online) to EKCRCD, 300 S. Richmond Rd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555.
The plant pick-up will be held at the DEF from 9:30 AM-1:00 PM. Extra plants will be sold from 1:00-2:00 PM. Enter the at the south (livestock) entrance, Gate D. A map of the pick-up location is available at www.ekcrcd.org .
