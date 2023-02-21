ROSAMOND – The Exotic Feline Breeding Compound (E.F.B.C.) Feline Conservation Center just outside of Rosamond announced that they closed their doors to the public beginning Feb. 10th and will soon close permanently. According to their Facebook posting, the announcement came due to rising costs amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic which led to the heartfelt decision to close the facility and relocate the animals.
On Feb. 9th (the day before closing to the public), the rescue relocated 26 of the 48 big cats that were at the compound to Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee; the remaining 22 big cats will continue to be cared for and evaluated by vet staff until they can be relocated barring any health issues.
According to the announcement, they have several senior cats that require special care and quality of life will be taken into consideration and any donations (through PayPal) for big cat care would be greatly appreciated.
Joe Maynard founded and opened the rescue for big felines in 1977 which is dedicated to protecting and preserving the world's most endangered feline and opened to the public in 1983; the rescue has been in existence for approximately 50-years. Mr. Maynard was very involved with the facility until he passed away in 2015 and the staff continues his work and protection/preservation of endangered felines.
