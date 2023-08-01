ROSAMOND – A special meeting of the South Kern Unified School Dist. took on the morning of July 24th; the board met at 10am inside the boardroom.
After the meeting was called to order by President Robert Vincelette, the Pledge and roll call (members Mario Gutierrez and Adrienne Rendon were absent), a motion and second were heard to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under General – a motion and second were heard to approve the Award of Contract with Stevens Construction Inc for the site utility work for the S.K.U.S.D. five Relocatable Buildings at Westpark Elementary School (FM#3027) in the amount of $277,913.76 presented by Superintendent Barbara Gaines.
On July 18th, this item was presented as an informational item, the board recommended approval of the lowest bid as an emergency resolution. According to Gaines, two bids for the project were submitted; 1. Medallion Contracting Inc out of Lancaster for the amount of $309,998.00 and 2. Stevens Construction Inc out of Lancaster for the amount of $277,913.76.
The Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act adopted in September 2008 provides an alternative method for public agencies to obtain bids and perform public projects. For projects of more than $200,000 formal bidding procedures were followed, with both companies bidding in excess of $200,000 the district could not accommodate loving the anticipated student enrollment and did not have time to put the project out for formal bid and therefore required an emergency resolution by the board for the approval of the lowest of the two bids received. A roll call vote was taken on this action and motion was carried by a roll call vote of 3-0-2 (absent); motion carried.
After the business was taken care of, a motion and second were heard to adjourn the meeting; motion carried and the meeting adjourned at approximately 10:10am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.