CANTIL — Kern County Sheriff's Office released the identities of two women killed in an October traffic collision on Highway 14 near Cantil.
According to the coroner's report, Alyssa Lara, 26, of Los Angeles and Emily Andresen, 69, of Boron were driving their vehicles on State Route 14 north of Red Rock Canyon Road when they collided at around 7:44 p.m.. Both vehicles caught fire.
Both women were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. According to the coroner's report, the cause of death for both women was multiple blunt force trauma and the collision was ruled an accident.
