CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City Planning Commission held a meeting on the evening of April 18th inside the city council chambers at city hall; the meeting got underway at approximately 6pm.
After the meeting was called to order, roll call, the Pledge and Invocation; a motion and second were heard to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Planning Secretary Reports/Late Communications – none were heard at this time.
Under Disclosure of Site Visits and Ex-Parte Contacts – none were heard/given at this time.
Under Public Business from the Floor – none were heard/given at this time.
Under Consent Calendar – a motion and second were heard to approve the meeting minutes dated March 15th; motion carried.
Under Discussion Items – D1; Commissioner reports on League of Calif. Cities Planning Commission Academy on key items noted in the recent academy. These items may result in suggestions by the Planning Commission to adjust practices related to the conduct of the Planning Commission and/or may result in recommendations to the city council for follow-up actions. After a very lengthy discussion between commissioners and the public, it was recommended that staff prepare a summary memo of key items noted and any actions which the commission wishes to recommend to the city council and memo to be presented to the commission at a meeting prior to transmittal to the city council.
Under Staff Reports – commissioners heard staff reports concerning different areas of the planning commission.
Under Commissioner Comments – Several comments were made pertaining to different items that the commissioners are planning; considerable discussion was also heard.
After all the business was concluded, the meeting adjourned at approximately 7:30pm.
