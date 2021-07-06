CALIFORNIA CITY – This fall, the city is expecting to unveil a new option for Cal City residents to get fresh fruits and vegetables from their own local growers. The goal? To get people excited about eating healthier while engaging with their community.
Hosted by nonprofit organization Reach, this certified farmer’s market is scheduled for Saturdays 9am-1pm starting September 25 at the Cal City Business Park by West Best Pizza and Raven’s Nest Café. Reach organizers are looking for volunteers, sponsorships, and donations to help make the project a success, especially those living in California City.
Reach is spearheaded by Shauna Royten and her husband. The two are community leaders in health and wellness who started the city’s community garden, and Royten sits on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
“We are very passionate about empowering the community to take their own health into their hands,” Royten said. “We love Cal City and want to give back.”
The market will have a primary focus on getting local fruits and vegetables from farmers as close to East Kern County as possible. Royten acknowledges that Cal City doesn’t have a lot of agriculture, so the opportunity will be shared with other areas like Tehachapi, and Lancaster.
Royten has already seen a positive response to the announcement, she’s even optimistic for skeptics.
“The community response has been amazing. We have all kinds of people interested from military families, small business owners and parents. Even some people who think they won’t like it, I think they’ll enjoy it. When it gets here, that will build even more of a response,” Royten said.
Local grocery stores like Dollar General Market and Tropicana have been the primary source of produce for residents, but Royten wants to get people informed about healthier choices.
“We want to educate on buying locally. Our food travels so far that once it gets here it’s been sprayed so many times to look fresh, but it loses its nutrients and value,” Royten said.
She fears if there is no push for local foods, the city will be at the mercy of big corporations.
“We have a lot of small businesses here already,” Royten said. “If we come out together as a community, it will provide a better opportunity.”
There will also be a focus on education, maybe inviting a special guest to give more information on nutrition or giving out informational packets to visitors.
To help with costs, Royten is considering applying for the federal SNAP program to assist families with getting fresh produce at a low cost.
The mother-of-three, who is expecting her fourth, said her children were the driving force behind doing her own research into healthier eating.
“When I became a mother, I started to think more about what I was putting in my body and my children’s’ bodies,” Royten said. “I want to provide them with the healthiest lifestyle possible. I’ve taken my years of research and today I see the difference with my family members eating healthier.”
Starting the community garden showed Royten and her husband that there was a true desire amongst residents to get healthy foods to the city. And while Royten is excited to get the ball rolling, she asks that the community work with her and understand the full roll out will take time.
“I would ask the community to be patient with me,” Royten said. “I’m learning on-the-go and it’s a lot. I’m doing my best, and this is all coming from good intentions.”
For more information you can contact reachcalcity@gmail.com or check out https://www.smore.com/wg1ta.
Royten said she is ready to see everything come together.
“I am most excited about seeing this come into fruition,” Royten said. “Our community deserves this. It’s something that’s needed and wanted amongst the community.”
