McCarthy Announces East Kern and Antelope Valley Recipients of 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Awards

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced East Kern and Antelope Valley students and teachers who are this year’s recipients of the 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award.
 
McCarthy released the following statement:
 
“In a difficult year when many students and teachers have taken on the challenging circumstances of remote learning, this year’s awards are exceptional. Our students have demonstrated tenacity and discipline – staying focused on assignments while still managing to foster relationships with their classmates. Teachers have shown outstanding innovation and heart – creating new ways to interact with their students in order to ensure they are receiving the best educational experience possible under unprecedented conditions. All, however, are commendable examples of what you can accomplish when you overcome obstacles, and I congratulate them on today's noteworthy achievement.”
 

2021 Merit Award Recipients for East Kern and Antelope Valley
 

Recipients

  • Miss Amy Alwaw – Boron Junior-Senior High School
  • Mr. Benjamin Washburn – Sherman E. Burroughs High School
  • Miss Sara Eskelson – California City High School
  • Miss Victoria Runsvold – Desert Christian High School
  • Miss Jana Raymundo – Desert Junior-Senior High School
  • Mr. Austin Tepe – Lancaster High School
  • Miss Myron Pangilinan – Mojave Junior-Senior High School
  • Miss Teresa Sacca – Quartz Hill High School
  • Mr. Matthew Torres – Rosamond High Early College Campus
 
2021 Inspirational High School Educator Award Recipients for East Kern and Antelope Valley
 
Recipients
  • Mrs. Katrina Santos – Boron Junior-Senior High School
  • Mr. Damien Jacotin – Sherman E. Burroughs High School
  • Mr. Shane Moore – California City High School
  • Mr. Jason Spitzer – Desert Junior-Senior High School
  • Mr. Russell Bailey – Lancaster High School
  • Mr. Mark Hartsock – Mojave Junior-Senior High School
  • Ms. Lorena Quintana Benavides – Quartz Hill High School
  • Mr. Charles Wallis – Rosamond High Early College Campus

