CALIFORNIA CITY — There will not be a parade this year for the Tortoise Days event, but organizers are asking for anyone with special talents to come perform on stage for guests.
During community announcements March 23, Planning Commission Chair and community leader Carolinda Fleming, said Cal City residents of all ages and skills are welcome to contact her or Park Director Theresa Oaks with their name, email and talent.
“We have Mr. Price and his karate students making a presentation, and fitness instructors,” Fleming said. “We’re looking for local artists, bands, poets, drill teams, soloists, singers, anything you deem a special talent.”
There will be two stages for performers, one inside the arts building, and another outdoors will serve as the “main stage”.
The two day event is set to take place April 23 and 24.
