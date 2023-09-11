CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held their regular meeting on the evening of Sept. 5th inside their board room; the meeting got underway just after 5pm.
After President Karen Macedonio called the meeting to order, the Pledge and roll call director LiMaya Patrick arrived late), a motion by Richard Macedonio and second by Lois Peralta was given to approve the agenda as presented; motion passed by a 4-0-1 vote.
Under Public Comment – no public comments given at this time.
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements – Calif. City Animal Shelter Open House event on Sept. 9th from 10am-2pm, Calif. City Farmers Market every Saturday from 9am-1pm at Central Park, 2nd Anniversary of Calif. City Farmers Market on Oct. 7th at Central Park from 9am-1pm, Patriot Day ceremony at Central Park on Sept. 10th beginning at 10am; Assemblyman Tom Lackey will be a guest speaker, Plane Crazy Saturday at Mojave Air and Space Port on Sept. 16th from 10am-2pm; guest speaker will be Greg Williams from Tehachapi Airport and topic is Build A Plane and a Job Fest will be held at the Stuart O. Witt Event Center at the Mojave Air and Space Port on Sept. 20th from 9am-12pm.
Under Staff Reports – Facilities Update presented by Richard Macedonio; RFP Update; a sit visit was scheduled for Aug. 26th for engineers, update for emergency fire repair roof damage, property appraisal and market evaluation updates were given, updates were heard for the lighting and remodeling requests for the N. Loop property.
Under Consent Calendar – CC1; a motion by director Richard Macedonio and second by director Lois Peralta was heard to approve the following items: A. Financial Reports concerning the Year-to-Date Budget/Profit and Loss Statements, Rent and Payroll, B. ACH Payments, C. Debit Card Payments and D. Vendor Checks, CC2; approval of the Aug. 15th Special Meeting minutes and the Aug. 30th Special Meeting minutes; motion passed by a 4-0-1 vote.
Under Continued Business – CB1; a motion by LiMaya Patrick and a second by director Richard Macedonio was heard to approve the addendum to contract for Joselito Lacson designer and CB2; a motion by and a second by to adopt the updated conflict of interest code for FPPC; motion passed on both items by a 4-0 vote.
Under New Business – NB1; a motion by director LiMaya Patrick and a second by director Richard Macedonio was heard to approve professional services agreement with Turning West for Vision and Strategic Planning for Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Annexation process; motion passed, NB2; a motion by director Lois Peralta and second by director Richard Macedonio was heard to award bidder/proposal for Emergency Roof Repair of the Fire Damage for 8051/8101 Bay Ave Building; motion passed, NB3; advertise the N. Loop RFP for 9350 Shade Cover and 9300 Pathway with Planet Bids; this item was tabled until Sept. 11th meeting and NB4; discuss draft least format for EKHCD tenants; this item was tabled until the Sept. 19th meeting.
Under Community Engagement – CE1; approve the ADHOC Committee report for the Cancer Walk slated for Oct. 28th but may change and CE2; approve potential partners and collaborators for Community Education Classes and Training; this item was tabled until the Sept. 19th meeting.
Under District Updates – Presidents Comments presented by Karen Macedonio; the MDN Senior Living issue; Karen Macedonio contacted Patti with the Mojave Desert News to email Jerry for the banner, ad and article on Tips for Healthy Living that was submitted.
Under Future Agenda Items – Interviews for Director Candidates and appoint a new director at the Sept. 19th Special Meeting.
Under Director Comments - none were given at this time.
President Karen Macedonio announced that a special meeting will be held on Sept. 11th and Sept. 19th and the next regular meeting will be held on Oct. 5th.
After all the business was taken care of, a motion by director Richard Macedonio and a second by director Lois Peralta was heard to adjourn the meeting at approximately 6:30pm.
