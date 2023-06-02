BORON - Calif. State 34th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey recognized 4 teachers within the Muroc Joint Unified School District on their retirement on May 22nd.
According to the district, recognitions were presented to Brad Wiggs who had 41-years with the district, Shelley Carlson who had 33-years with the district, Monica Shanks who had 37-years with the district and Karice Villalobos who had 32-years with the district.
"We're sad to see you go but we look forward to the adventures you'll all have in your retirement" Lackey said.
The group of retirees has over 140 years of service with the district in some capacity whether teaching, counseling or just being there for the kids in the district.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to express their congratulation on the retirees which is well-deserved and best wishes for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.