BORON - The Borax Visitor Center Foundation held their annual grant presentation ceremony on June 9th, 2022 inside the multipurpose room at Boron Junior Senior High School; nominees gathered inside the multipurpose room and were treated to water and donuts, which was provided by B-Town Donuts then the presentation began.
Ryan Harnden, who is the Chief Operating Officer for Rio Tinto U S Borax opened the ceremony then introduced Rio Tinto US Borax Community Affairs Manager Marybeth Garrison and Sarah who is also with operations at US Borax. “Last month, the US Borax Grant Foundation board met and discussed the 2022 applicants for Borax Visitor Center Grants; with more than a dozen agencies and applications totaling $32,000 applied for funding. In addition, four students applied for scholarships through the Foundation so that they could continue their education”. Ryan said.
According to Harnden, the source of the grant funding for scholarships and grants, is due in large part to visitors making purchases and donations. The other half of the grants are provided by donations from Rio Tinto US Borax employees. “Since our visitors' center was opened only eight months, were happy to closely match donation amounts from previous years, and I was joined in the fundraising decision making. My foundation board members, Mary Beth Garrison, Bill Cole, and Ron Fox representing Rio Tinto US Borax and Boron Community member Kevin Cordes and Jim Boghosian”.
After introductions and a short speech; it was on to the grant presentation. The first grant presented was for $600 to Boron Alive to continue the annual community Thanksgiving dinner. Lynn black accepted the grant on behalf of Boron Alive. The second grant went to Boron Junior Senior High School for $1247. This grant sponsors the California Science Museum field trip for students at Boron High School; Beth Davis accepted this grant on behalf of Boron Junior Senior High School. The third grant was also given to Boron Junior Senior High School for $2000 to support extracurricular activities at the school through the ASB. Beth Davis again accepted this grant; another grant which was presented to Boron High School, was for $7500 for replacement of their football helmets. Unfortunately, head coach for the Bobcats Rob Kostopoulos was not available to accept this grant. The fourth grant presented was to West Boron Elementary School for $2000, which will kick off school fundraising efforts for extracurricular activities during the next school year. Amanda Fox and Kim Core received this grant on behalf of the school. The Boron Senior Center was presented with a grant for $1500 to purchase a new fryer for the center in order to continue serving the community with hot meals. Lahoma Lopez, Charlene Sims and Vieta Searcy accepted the grant on behalf of the Boron Seniors. The next grant presented was for $978 to the Kern County Sheriff's Desert Search and Rescue Team. “We are surrounded by a big desert and while it provides great opportunity for exploration, if someone gets in trouble out there, it is nice to know that someone else will come to rescue them” Harnden said. Desert Search and Rescue member Jim Osborne received the grant on behalf of the Search and Rescue unit.
The next grant that was presented was for $2000 to Reggie Kicks for Kids which is a terrific outreach benefiting the children of our community by providing tennis shoes and sporting equipment to those in need and just might boast the kids need for success. Jimbo accepted this grant on behalf of Reggie Kicks for Kids. Wind and Willows Preschool was the next recipient of a $3000 grant, which provides scholarships to families needing help with childcare costs, that is increasing every year. Salina Martin, who is the director of the preschool, received this grant on behalf of the preschool. The final grant presentation was made to the 20 Mule Team Museum for $1000. The museum is a partner to the Borax Visitor Center which showcases the history of US Borax and the community of Boron; “We had a great 150th birthday bash celebration together and we are happy to add $1000 to the funds to support the continued restoration of the Amargo Theater” Ryan said. Jerry Gallegos and Mitch Naka’hiki accepted this grant on behalf of the 20 Mule Team Museum.
Four Boron High School seniors who graduated on June 2nd each received a scholarship, courtesy of the Borox Visitor Center Grant Foundation; the scholarships were presented at their annual graduation ceremony. The Boron High School seniors receiving grants were: Brandon Aguilar for $1,500 Tatum Wiggs for $2,000 Gracynn Heigel for $2,500 and Addison Tarrow for $3,000. Mr. Harnden then thanked everybody for coming out to the presentation and their continued support for the Borax visitor center.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate all the grant winners, the Borax Visitors Center for the continued support of the community, Mary Beth Garrison for putting the ceremony together, B-Town Donuts for the two dozen donuts, Muroc Joint Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Cordes, Boron Jr. Sr. High School Principal Dr. Ellms and Boron Jr. Sr. High School for use of the multipurpose room and to the community of Boron and the Rio Tinto US Borax employees; without all of you, these grants and scholarships would not be possible.
