PORT HUENEME, Calif. - “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for more than seven decades. The Navy Seabees are an elite group of personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry.
Burzynski is serving as a Navy utilitiesman, who is responsible for the installation and maintenance of plumbing, boiler and HVAC systems.
“My job is to train and motivate junior troops on methods on plumbing, boiler and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems,” Burzynski said.
Building in austere environments can be a challenge. Fighting in harsh conditions can also be a challenge. Building in austere environments while fighting in harsh conditions takes a special kind of person with a great deal of perseverance and determination, according to officials with the U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command. These are the kinds of people being trained at Port Hueneme, to provide crucial support to Seabee units deployed around the world.
The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, said Lara Godbille, director of the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum.
“I really enjoy the family atmosphere that comes with being a Seabee," said Burzynski. "It may be rocky at times, but we always motivate each other to get the job done."
According to Burzynski, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in North Edwards.
“Growing up, the support structure I had in my hometown was exactly what I needed at that time in my life," said Burzynski. "When I turned 15 and moved away, I realized that I took those relationships for granted.”
Port Hueneme is the West Coast homeport of the Navy’s Seabees. It’s one of five learning sites in the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering domain. They train and develop sailors, soldiers, airman, and Marines in construction trades and military skills for Department of Defense operating forces to accomplish contingency and peacetime construction, chemical, biological, and radiological operations, and humanitarian assistance missions worldwide.
Port Hueneme and the men and women who serve there play a key role in the Navy’s broader mission of protecting American interests on the world’s oceans.
According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.
The foundation of the Navy the nation needs includes a focus on warfighting, warfighters and the future of the fighting force.
“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Burzynski is most proud of a school construction project he completed in Timor Leste in 2019.
“The team had little to no construction experience," said Burzynski. “Completing the work, what we did was amazing and from that point on I knew that the Seabees could get through anything.”
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Burzynski, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Burzynski is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“My mother and father both served 20 years in the Air Force," said Burzynski. "Initially it wasn’t my intention to join and I tried to go against their advice. However, I found that their advice was right all along. It was the best decision I have ever made.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Burzynski, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
