BORON – A recent rise in vehicle thefts have left Boron residents on edge and very uncomfortable; the latest crime wave occurred during the months of September and October in the area of Cote and Jerome Streets as well as the Boron Family Dollar store on Twenty Mule Team Road. Residents living long those streets are worried that if the Kern County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t do something soon, they will be forced to take matters into their own hands. Here’s the latest on the recent vehicle thefts:
In early Sept., a Family Dollar employee (wishes not to be identified) reported that her work bag and other items were stolen from the store; the victim has yet to recover her property; another call came into the Kern County Sheriff’s dispatch center for a vehicle that was burglarized at the Boron Family Dollar; the female victim (wishes not to be identified) told dispatcher that while she was inside the store, an unknown subject(s) broke the window of her vehicle and made off with her purse and other items. The victim has yet to recover her property and an investigation continues.
On Oct. 16th, a vehicle theft was reported in the 12300 block of Boron Avenue; the call came into the Kern County Sheriff's dispatch center at approcimately 5 p.m.; it's unknown at this time whether the subjects have been caught and an investigation is continuing.
On Oct. 24th, a call came into the Kern County Sheriff’s dispatch center for a report of a stolen vehicle; the vehicle was described as a White Ford Fusion and was stolen between the hours of 12:30 and 3 a.m.; the victim (wished not to be identified) said that when they woke up on the morning of Oct. 24th, they noticed their vehicle was stolen out of their driveway on Jerome Street. The male victim played back security footage and noticed two individuals entering the vehicle which was later located by the victim in the area of Nancy and Nichols Streets on the south side of Boron across the railroad tracks and notified sheriff’s deputies who responded to the area. A Boron Jr. Sr. High School Student Identification card with a photo of a male juvenile was located inside the vehicle and deputies responded to the school in an attempt to located the subject; it’s unclear at this time whether the suspect was located; the vehicle was recovered and released to the victims.
Another attempted vehicle theft occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 26th when a call came into the Kern County Sheriff’s dispatch for an attempted vehicle theft; the female victim told dispatchers that around 12:30 a.m., an unknown suspect attempted to enter her locked vehicle but was scared away when the alarm went off; the suspect returned around 4:30 a.m. that same morning and again, attempted to enter the vehicle when the alarm went off again; thankfully, the vehicle wasn’t damaged or stolen and the suspects are still unaccounted for.
On Oct. 28th, another call came into the Kern County Sheriff’s dispatch center for a stolen vehicle; this one occurred on Cote Street between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. The victims (both wish not to be identified) told dispatchers that when they woke up, their White 2000 Honda Civic was stolen from their driveway. It’s unclear at this time if the same individuals are responsible for the vehicle thefts, which has Boron residents concerned about their property. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into the crimes.
