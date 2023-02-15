The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
53-year old Jose L. Hopton was arrested in Fresno County (Fresno County Sheriff) on Jan. 1st on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
37-year old Jennifer Withers was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Galen Milo Anderson was arrested in Orange County (Costa Mesa Police) on Jan. 16th on Suspicion of Grand Theft, Petty Theft and Trespass on Closed Lands.
29-year old Patrick Delozier was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 12th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Diffused Light and Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner.
31-year old Jesse R. Rangel was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
47-year old Gregory Sleeth was arrested on Jan. 31st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving of Concealing Stolen Property, Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
