CALIF. CITY - On July 3rd, the Calif. City Clerk posted that they had vacancies within the city Planning and Parks Commissions. California City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff announced the vacancies and closing dates during City Council meetings in the month of July. The Planning Commission vacancies became available when Commissioner McKinley left the Planning Commission and terms expired for Commissioners Carla Conry and Ralph Cantrell in April; in the Parks and Recreation Commission terms ended in April for Commissioners Todd Broussard and Leslie Walker.
During the California City Council meeting on the evening of August 8th, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith brought forth a recommendation to the council under new business stating that the city had received a total of 4 letters of intent from interested candidates for both commissions. Council Member Michael Kulikoff and Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith took the responsibility of reviewing all the applications and conducting interviews with the potential candidates then presented them to the council.
According to the California City ordinance it states that “the mayor shall appoint qualified persons to fill each vacancy with the advice and consent of the council”.
After a short discussion, the council unanimously approved the following appointments to the Planning Commission: Carla Conry, Ralph Cantrell and Marcus Fair, they also approved the following appointments to the Parks Commission: Todd Broussard, Leslie Walker and Shane Noel.
The newly appointed commissioners for both departments will receive a monthly stipend of $50 per meeting, per month, which has already been budgeted for the Planning and Parks Commission. In addition, mandatory state training will have to be attended and paid for by the city for the new commissioners.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to express their congratulations to the newly appointed commissioners for the Planning and Parks Department and we wish all of you good luck.
