BORON - A Boron community town hall meeting was held on May 23rd at the Boron Senior Center in downtown Boron; about a dozen Boron residents attended the meeting to discuss issues and concerns with Kern County Department heads. On hand to answer questions and concerns from the community were; Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Kern County Code Compliance Director Al Rojas, Mojave CHP Commander Maria Pagano, Mojave CHP Public Information Officer Aaron Maurer and Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department Division Chief Dennis McNamara. Boron residents attending the town hall meeting included Nancy Smith, owner of the Desert Lake Apartments, Mary Beth Garrison Community Affairs Manager of Rio Tinto Borates and Lithium, Kevin Cordes Muroc Unified School District Superintendent, Boron, Senior Center President Lahoma Lopez and several other Boron and North Edwards residents.
Supervisor Scrivner started the meeting by welcoming everybody in attendance then, each department head introduced themselves and gave a little bit of information about what their department does in the county; after introductions, the meeting began with several topics discussed.
I’m Zack Scrivner and I’m 2nd District Supervisor for Kern County; in addition to representing Boron, I represent pretty much the whole southern part of the county, about 40 plus percent of the land-mass. My district includes the desert communities of Rosamond, Mojave, California City, Boron, North Edwards and Desert Lake; in addition to Tehachapi, and then goes into Bakersfield into the Frazier Park area. I'm Al Rojas and I'm the director for Kern County Code Compliance. I have 8139 square miles in which I cover. I'm Donny Youngblood and I'm the sheriff of Kern County, Lieutenant Lackey with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. I'm Maria Pagano and I'm the commander of the Mojave area CHP office; I'm Aaron Maurer and I'm the Public Information Officer with the Mojave area CHP office and I'm Dennis McNamara, the Division Chief at the Kern County Planning and Resources and Community Development Department.
Sheriff Youngblood touched on the topic of law enforcement, "First of all, I'm probably going to agree with almost everything that you are going to say; back in the 80s, I worked down here, lived out here and had four deputies that lived out here. Things were done totally differently than what we do today. At that time, we went through a period in the county where we were really in trouble and we couldn't hire not only deputies we couldn't hire anybody 'cause. we didn't have the money. We got behind the 8 ball and we're still behind the 8 ball here now. We have been hiring for the last year as fast as we can, as many as we can. In a nutshell, there's two ways to hire. One is through the academy, which takes about 16 months from time you start to the time you end. There was a lot of transfers from other agencies that happened rather quickly. In about 3 weeks; unfortunately, in the last ten years we've gotten zero lateral transfers. So first of all, we struggle with that; we love Kern County. So, we're at a point now where last year we just got a pay raise, we are actively in recruiting mode and will pay a $25,000 signing bonus for any lateral entry. We have an academy that just graduated along with another academy that's going right now and has about 20 deputies in it. How many of those are graduating? I don't know. We are also having detention deputy academies. What we try to do is get up the detention deputies, 60, to put in the downtown main jail and move those 60 deputies to the streets. Now there's good and bad with that, but I won't go into it because that's really not something you care about but, we have to look at calls for service, crime rate, violent crimes, etc. and that's where resources have to go. I get this right. I can only do with what I've got and I do think it's going to get better sooner than later. I think that if we get the 60 deputies out of the jail; they have different field training, which is four more months; it's a slow process no matter how you do it. I've told my staff we need at least three deputy sheriffs in each substation. That still doesn't give you 24-hour coverage, Boron doesn't have it, Ridgecrest doesn't have it. I will say this; I have 500 plus deputy sheriffs, but about 250 of them are assigned to the courts and the jail. Several of those can't be used; those are required to be filled. You see this happening and that's a national crisis when it comes to law enforcement in the country, where every agency, whether it's Kern County Sheriff's Department or Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department; in any other part of the country or any part of the state, is struggling to hire officers, which creates an even more competitive environment. Where everyone is raising pay in order to compete and so it continues to drive it up; but from my from my point of view, it has a lot to do with the political atmosphere that we've seen over recent years where officers are not revered within the way in which they used to be and that they ought to be because of rhetoric we see from the media. For some politicians; less people are wanting to go into this line of work, yeah, that's a very real aspect throughout the nation. We did it for 10 years. We're at the bottom; it's not a bad place to work because we get paid well. You don't just turn that narrative around in the national narrative of police officers, people do get killed by law enforcement. When it's wrong, you stand up and say it's wrong. And you know that we were accused of making car stops of people of color. I promise you; you can go with me and I can find a car and they tell you who that driver is. You can't tell. So, the narrative a lot of the lack of funds really has put our country in a hole. We won't get out of it in a hurry, but we have not forgotten".
CHP Commander Lt. Pagano, "I mean the shortage with law enforcement is across the nation; our agency has approximately 1000 positions across the state and it's hard. It's hard to get people to the job. We try to really push them. Young kids, just to give them insight on what we do, and so, we do, you know, young kids are interested, whether it's the Sheriff's Department or the Highway Patrol, we do have that Explorer program available, but also it's because they're, you know, we're asked to do more with less. They want to do the jobs and so, for the ones that are here today, our law enforcement officers, they're the leaders. They're the ones that are coming to work every day and they're doing the job. I would just say that our department; we're dealing more with traffic, but I would also like to thank the Sheriff's Department for their jobs and we work very close together. Our options back to each other up when it's needed. Thank you".
Al Rojas commented on code compliance, "Basically code compliance it's a legal process where certain notifications are required to take place before we can actually take action on the properties, we have to abate a problem now in the majority of cases when we send letters out to owners and the problem will be taken care of. That's in the majority of cases, but there's always a percentage where we will get no response. You know that they have a problem with the property and they wait until the county actually takes action. So, you'll get some kind of reaction from them currently in the Boron area, we have 14 cases. That's not a lot, but I know we've worked, plenty of cases in this area over the last couple of years. Obviously, there's been some problem sites and you know, thankfully, we have a lot of support from the Sheriff's Office when it's needed out here. Our officers obviously do not have arrest powers, but they do carry out their administrative actions and you know, we rely on support from the Sheriff's Office, which we do get. The process for actually filing a complaint is you can call in any complaint; our number is 661-868-6403 or my email at codecompliance@kerncounty.com. Now we do have a Portal, for those of you that use the Internet a lot gets under; kerncountypublicworks.com and there's a link there that you can actually look at the place, see how they're progressing and they will update you online and you know where we're at on our cases. The main thing that I always tell every community is as soon as you see something report it, it's just a matter of, you know, giving us the information that we can check it out. We can see if in fact there is a problem, we can assess it; based on a complaint that we have to respond to that because obviously we're looking at issues. I think we've done a fairly good job in Boron, but there's always work to do and that's true in any community. I mean, I was an officer out here for six years, so I would make my weekly rounds. So, I'm very familiar with Boron. I'm very familiar with some of the issues that are around. You know, you had one or two people that owned, you know, 20 or 30 properties and have neglected them and what has happened over the years, you know we've taken this from the community and we've worked to get it resolved, only to have other people come in and, you know, start their problems. But we're always attentive to what's going on, you know, the second district for the last couple of years has had one officer, which is a huge area to cover. We now have two; one that's going to be up here in the East Kern area and one that's going to be over in on the West side. So, I'm excited about that. That'll be, you know, enabling them to respond a lot quicker to some of the problems we have out here and you know, hopefully we start seeing at least a little quicker response time and that would be my hope".
Boron resident gave resident Lynn Black recognititon for her role in helping Boron become a better place, "This may not be an appropriate time, or maybe it is, but, I was hoping that people would show a little appreciation for our friend here; Lynn Black. She's been, she knows almost everybody on this panel. She's been kind of holding up this town, in my opinion She's always going out looking for graffiti. You'll see her out there. She's always patrolling. We need the community's help because, it's falling apart, whether or not people agree or not, and I hope that a lot of people don't. There's alot of things here that are not being taken care of, and so, she has been a pillar of the community, doing all these things. Thank you".
Sheriff Youngblood again commenting on law enforcement, "You know, cars are an issue right now. We already have a contract to buy a certain number, which is going to save us for a couple of years, but if you can look at the crime rate, we have to look at the numbers; we have we have to look at the violence. You know, there's one homicide every other day. So, you can see that every community. You said we have the reserved deputies to pull out and do police work; then, two years from now we have the lawsuits, the bankrupt discount; dealing with the state of California is a nightmare. You know, we have two guys sitting there who are a reserve deputy. We had 450 reserves at one time; today, we have 18 left. I know that some people have told me that because response time is an hour as you said then they stop calling. What would your advice be to the community about not calling when something happened? I had a guy in my front yard this past Saturday, I called and they didn't respond and I'm the sheriff. A lot of outlying communities like this one; have the elderly who don't use computers because they never have; and I do get that. What's the status of our service technician? We're looking to hire in order to facilitate some of the reporting; they're not deputies, they're civilians, they're not sworn officers; once we hire and train technicians, the deputies will then be out in the community. And I think we have to be cautious and we don't put a report-taker in the middle of the law. and we're working on hiring those people. We're also looking at a program to pay people to live in the community that they serve, that's such a big, big part of the equation and I'm proposing up to $2000 for the rent or for their house payment to live in the community they serve. That's a big deal to young deputies when they first hire on. That's a big deal to a community like this. There's a lot of things that you have to look at when you do this, but we should be in front of both within the next couple months and we're hoping that people that live in Lancaster; they work for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, that they hate the working environment where they live and they're not supported. They want to live and work in environments where they are supported, I lived and worked in the Boron for four years; from 1979 to 1982. We've had conversations about that reporting online and it is time even for us to figure it out. The deputies don't have the knowledge of how to do that. When I read it online, you know that look, I got to learn it and I get to teach my community and how to do this. The community on how to do this service even better. It says it will take five days to get online, it's like 5 days gone; not anybody can do that job. I mean, the dispatchers; they're taking call after call after call. And if you never visit the communication center, I open the opportunity for you to put a group together. I'll let you go in there and see what they do with it in order to get a true understanding of what they have to do when they go through this, it's unbelievable. It's easier to do it online because it's time consuming over the phone. We provide all this and they tell us I want to go there. You know, this is a pretty good case to give an example in how our process works and how involved it gets sometimes, but typically for squatters that's the very first thing that people say. Why can't you just go on there and remove it for trespassing? Number one, if they have possession of the property, it's very difficult to remove them. They produce some kind of paper that says I have permission from the owner or I am the owner or you know whatever it is. There's no way for us to verify whether that's true, and we can't say, OK, we think we want the owners or we think they didn't have permission. Some of those folks are pretty savvy where they don't even have documents that look like rental agreements or you know provide some kind of paper. This is what y'all don't understand. Even if we can't arrest them for trespassing. We then have to itemize every single thing that they have. Then, we have to transport their property to Bakersfield.We didn't ask for the process. We have to itemize everything and give it back to them that we took away. By law; and if you do that one time and by 8:00 o'clock in the morning, your deputy here is gone for the day; then, these folks will be back on the site within a day or two. The judges are saying that we've got people with sixty 70 to 80 failures to appear. There are tickets that they did for drug possession. They don't show up and there's a whole slew of them that are just the usual suspects that are doing it over and over and over again victimizing. California the voters in 2014 voted for prop. 47. We could hold them in jail. I have a 350-bed jail. It's frustrating for us".
North Edwards resident, "I live in North Edwards. OK, so. it's like the Wild West. It's getting worse. I've seen it go down. And what you're hearing from the sheriff is it's like that everywhere now. And it's because we live in California. I mean, I surely believe that it's because the state has decriminalized all these offenses. They are siding with more of the criminals than they do with law enforcement. So, we as the people of California, have got to rise up and stop going for these policies and these politicians that are supporting them. These laws, they create laws; in Los Angeles, it was essentially legalized that because they're not prosecuted. And you know, we all have to stand together against it. That's not an answer to turn things around today. But this is what it will take to turn California around. I was born here. This used to be the greatest place in the world but it's not anymore. And it's because of things like we're talking about today".
Sheriff Youngblood, "Marijuana growers; I came out a couple weeks ago, marijuana growers; they're easy to find. It takes about 10 deputies minimum to eradicate marijuana. When you get to eradicating all day 14 or 15 hours, write up a ticket. You leave and they start planting again. We had 15 marijuana dispensaries. We closed them off. We have at least 15 now. Some of them opened up waiting with a truck out front, waiting for us to leave. So, I do want to finish your question, but you know that kind of explains our process".
Al Rojas, "We received that case January 3rd; it was reported to our office. We did send notification. The owner did contact us, he's out in Sherman Oaks. It's improved there, there's multiple owners and they requested an extension of time which, if you know if they finish that they can clean it up. But I think we gave him 30-35 days and at that time we didn't hear from them. We went out to the site was it was a mess. We need to get on the property and actually you know tag and notice of the violations. So, we did receive a warrant on April 6th of this year with the help of the Sheriff's Department. Like I said, they support us greatly out here. We were able to post and tag vehicles; granted this is after the owner reported that they had made great progress on the site, which we didn't agree with. After their tracking, DMV has to be run. Every piece of information that we get, you know, we get that information those folks have to be notified, in case somebody has an interest in the vehicle. Obviously, we're sitting here playing paper. Our next step is to come in and remove everything then, we've completed our process. You know, we're talking from January to now, but we've gone through all legal notifications that are required for us. It just takes time to shut it down unless there's, you know, an issue where it's an immediate threat to life. In a populated area usually, we're able to take urgency action. Thank you".
Supervisor Scrivner, "I should have anticipated question on animal question and yes, we do still have our Animal Services officers that patrol all over Eastern Kern and all over the county. Once again, if you have reoccurrences of dogs that are loose etc., they come out and they do sweeps. They give you reports on moves that they do. They do come out. They do, they do secure the animals. They do contact the owners. If the owners aren't found at the end and the animal is dangerous; they do take them in the shelter and then they go through and valuating them. But if you can contact our office and if you're seeing the same dogs that are loose, I'm talking about the ones that are truly, truly problematic. Then we will get we, we will get that. We will get Nick Cullen out here with his sheet. But once again, you know this is a problem that's pervasive all over the place, but those sweeps are effective. We just need to ask Nick to come out and which we will do. You know, that's an issue if you want to find the animal being neglected and they are, then they can seize them; if not, they cannot and it's not illegal. So, I can get some contact info and we can start working with Nick to figure out where we need to send them out. So, thank you for bringing that up".
Boron resident, "Why should we vote for you this coming election, when we went there to Bakersfield several times to get help concerning the solar farm going in around Boron"?
Supervisor Scrivner, "Well, I believe in property rights. I think first and foremost, I think when people own property, they pay taxes on it. They should have an opportunity to monetize that investment through development. That's what we do in America. The properties were purchased, the owners had owned the properties before. Then they wanted to do something with this property they had bought as an investment. In this country, we have a process that we go through. We go through an environmental view and we determine whether or not a new project has any risks or impacts or need to be mitigated. You have that right. You have two other folks who are running and you can choose them; but, I will tell you that if you look at the political persuasion they say that they support, they also believe in property rights. I'm going to assume and you know, and I'm looking to develop it and I'm not going to cause harm to those around this thing. I have an expectation that I should be able to develop this. You had over 4000 acres. So, the settings that we put in place when the project was originally and after the setbacks were put in place. I think that mitigated and that's what I've heard that it's not clear but from my perspective, those impacts were mitigated when they thought the project was rezoned. I heard that the initial process turned over".
Mr. McNamara, "These folks that I've been speaking to, they're concerned with long term housing, being sick, their homes with no vegetation, how affecting their property results. What we are taking as far as steps to make sure these facilities are away from residential areas because right now, we just let them know what they want. You can hear it right here that your discontent with what we going to do in the future because right now we already have problems. So, we have to learn how to fix that problem. What are we going to do in the future? Our goal is to make sure that that problem is taken care of as well. I just disagree that these projects are in neighborhoods. But you look at this, the solar projects are built, they don't create traffic, they don't create crime. They simply sit there and generate power and with the battery storage that now these projects are putting in the benefit to the tax base for the county is also very robust; which allows us to hire more sheriff deputies, which allows us to put more, more firefighters in our fire stations, which allows us to expand. That's how counties run; the County runs on property taxes and that's how we produce. That's how we produce tax revenue for the county to be able to provide the services that you're all talking about. So, if someone who doesn't want to look at a solar project, I can understand that. I think that people should be able to develop their properties as they see fit, provided they're not having an adverse impact on everyone around them and I don't believe that these projects do. If you have a dust situation where it's migrating off the property that is not allowed. That's something that they have to, they have to stop happening through the air district. That's how it's regulated. And once the project is built, you're going to have very little disturbance of any soil essentially, for the few people that go out and clean the panels off a few times a year. That's exactly what you're going to have traffic on the site, etc. I live in eastern Kern; Calif. City has a population of around 12,000 people. I don't think you have what we have out here".
Sheriff Youngblood, "Everybody here has a supervisor. You know, even that I have supervisor. That's the way the system works. But there's a Lieutenant sitting here to charge these events. There's a Sergeant who answers for Boron. Don't be afraid to use that and talk to those people because you don't want to make things happen. There's an end result to it. And it's very difficult to do that. Deputies are retiring at age 45. It's called free activity. That means you don't have to wait until you're 50. You can leave anytime you want to get a retirement, and it's, you know, not as good as it would be".
Supervisor Scrivner, "Instead, in order to have approval for the project, they had to identify a water source and all of these projects, they have to be able to identify where they're going to get it and that's in the construction phase, as I said; and so, you have the construction phase waters used to mitigate the dust. Once it's built, vegetation starts to grow and that will hold the soil in place, and they had to do any significant disturbance. But what we've been doing in all in recent years on the solar project is not the scraping the sensor those so this whole remains stabilized that's and that's been that's been our mitigation measures for at least for the last six or seven years we have one project that went in in Mojave and they had scraped it. We learned from the mistake. We no longer allow that kind of activity to occur. The winds are up there at 35 miles an hour".
Boron resident, "I just picked up this paper an hour ago and the county just spent $60,000, whatever that is over at Boron Park. They want to do a lot of work on that community building, which is nice, but how often is it ever use? They want to build a skate park over there for another; that's great. Does that come out of grant money"?
Supervisor Scrivner, " That comes through the County General Services Department. That's who; there were community meetings where they these areas were identified by community members of what they wanted".
Boron resident, "So why don't we take that money and give it to the sheriff"?
Supervisor Scrivner, "It is not an issue of funding his budget. He has over 100 defunded positions. His challenges are him finding people who he's losing. He's losing people to retirements right now at a very high rate. He has the funded positions. So, I could give him an additional. $4 million extented and he still is going to struggle.
Boron resident talking about the renovations at Boron Community Park, "I see it being full of kids that are having a great time."
Mr. McNamara commenting on community roads, "If I don't know about it, I can't do anything about it. So, I appreciate you bringing my attention. If you have other roads that are in that condition in the area, if you identify which roads they are. Send email for office manager. The public works will respond just so you know. We went through almost 10 years where they fixed roads. Now there's money; it's going to take time to get back".
Boron resident defending law enforcement issues, "The problem isn't that the sheriff can't hire more deputies; the problem is that law enforcement had their hands tied when the California state voters voted on Proposition 47. When Prop. 47 was passed by the state, it literally tied the hands of every law enforcement officer in 58 counties throughout the state; instead of arresting someone for a misdemeanor, the sheriff can only give a ticket. Who wants to work for a law enforcement agency when the laws tie the hands of cops"?
. Boron resident commenting on potential problem with solar farm going in, "I have lived in my house since 1968; it's on Ferguson Street, which is the last street on the south side of the tracks. So, this solar farm, I don't see anybody stopping them, and I know I'm breathing in a lot of dust. I'm not selling my house and moving, even though I'm being encouraged by my son. But I've lived there forever. You know it's just devastating".
Supervisor Scrivner, "And to answer your question specifically, I will bring that up to the planning department in and through them with Eight Minute Solar and from what we understand, they are very difficult to move but you have to have success. I want to thank all of you that came out. Thank you for your questions. I know that you have a very serious interest in everything that we've talked about and I appreciate it very much".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.