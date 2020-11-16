Open registration for the Spring 2021 classes at Cerro Coso Community College begins November 18, 2020. Class schedules are now available online at www.cerrocoso.edu.
A Virtual Open House is being held on Thursday, November 19TH at 6 p.m. via Zoom that will include resources, application process, counseling, financial aid, scholarships, dual and concurrent enrollment, and more. Personal links will be provided during the session for individuals who want to speak to specific campuses.
Those interested in taking classes at the college are invited to register in advance at www.cerrocoso.edu A Zoom link will be sent out to all those registered one hour prior to the event. Meet our experts from the comfort of your home, and see what our campuses have to offer. No special equipment is necessary to attend, all that is needed is a computer, tablet, smartphone, or telephone.
Cerro Coso Community College is your local community college. Offering associate degrees, associate degrees for transfer, job skills certificates, and workforce training. Cerro Coso offers something for everyone. Call a counselor today at 760-384-6219.
