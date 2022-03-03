CALIFORNIA CITY — Troop 413 spent the weekend camping at Scout Island to learn about outdoor tips and safety measures to know when away from home.
In an engaging and interactive afternoon, the California City Fire Department showed skills in first response to the scouts and how to handle themselves in an emergency situation.
Scoutmaster Iva Nuñez-Martinez said the scouts build up to bigger field trips when participating in these events.
“We want to prepare them for more adventurous camping trips, off Scout Island,” Nuñez-Martinez said.
Fire chief Jeremy Kosick said the department was more than happy to help out. The chief has two children who are scouts themselves and said he encourages them to continue learning and building skills through the program.
“It also gives them a leg up on competition in the workforce,” Kosick said. “When employers learn you’re an eagle scout it can really help.”
