CALIFORNIA CITY — Kern County Sheriff's Office is heading up an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning on Highway 58 near Redrock Randsburg Road and Neuralia Road intersection, according to a news release.
Deputies received a call at around 6:52 a.m. of an adult male with a firearm on Redrock Randsburg Road. KCSO also received reports of two vehicles in the area possibly connected to the male suspect.
The first deputy arrived at 7 a.m. and pulled behind one of the vehicles. At that time, an adult male existed the vehicle brandish a firearm at the deputy. The deputy shot the armed male, resulting in fatal injuries to the suspect. The deputy was uninjured.
KCSO and California Highway Patrol immediately closed off the area, initially requiring motorists to find an alternative route on Highway 14 before re-opening lanes. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to assume the investigation.
According to initial reports, a shotgun was located with the suspect.
The identity of the suspect will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The involved deputy, who was not named, was placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone with information about this event is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110.
