February is considered by many as “Black History Month” so last week, we brought you the story behind the Tuskegee Airmen. This week as we continue with Black History Month, we’re bringing you the story of a well-known baseball player: Jackie Robinson. The following information is according to Wikipedia, “Alumnus Jackie Robinson honored by Congress” by Dave Greenwald, “Jackie Robinson” from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Jackie Robinson Statistics and History, “Branch Rickey and Jackie Robinson” by Ira Glasser and “Jackie Robinson Biography”
Jackie Roosevelt Washington was an American professional baseball player who became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era. Robinson broke the baseball color line when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.
Jack Roosevelt Robinson was born on January 31, 1919; he was the youngest of five children born to Mallie and Jerry Robinson; his middle name was in honor of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who died 25 days before Jackie was born. When Jackie's father left the family in 1920, he along with his mother and his siblings moved to Pasadena CA.
Jackie graduated from Washington Junior High School in 1935 and enrolled at John Muir High School and it was here that his older brothers, Frank and Mack (who was a silver medalist in the 1936 Summer Olympics) inspired Jackie to pursue his interest in sports. Jackie won the Junior Boys Single Championship in the annual Pacific Coast Negro Tennis Tournament in 1936 and earned a place on the Pomona annual baseball tournament All Star team, which included future Hall of Famers Ted Williams and Bob Lemon.
After graduating high school, Jackie attended Pasadena Junior College where he continued his athletic career by participating in basketball, football, baseball and track. On the football team, he played quarterback and safety, and he was a shortstop and leadoff hitter for the baseball team. He also broke the American Junior College broad jump record held by his brother Mack. In 1938, while playing football in college Jackie suffered a fractured ankle and had complications which would eventually delay his deployment status in the military. In 1938, Jackie was elected to the All-Southland Junior College team for baseball and was also selected as the region's Most Valuable Player. During that same year, Robinson was one of ten students named to the school's order of the Mast and Dagger awarded to students performing outstanding service to the school and whose scholastic and citizenship record are worthy of recognition. After graduating from Pasadena Junior College in 1939, Jackie enrolled at UCLA, where he became the school's first athlete to win varsity letters in four sports; baseball, basketball, football and track. While a senior at UCLA, Jackie met his future wife Rachel Isum, who was a freshman and familiar with Robinson's athletic career at Pasadena Junior College.
In 1942, Jackie was drafted and assigned to the segregated Army Cavalry unit at Fort Riley in North Central Kansas. An event that occurred on July 6, 1944, derailed Robinson's military career. While waiting for test results from the hospital on the ankle he had fractured in college, he boarded an army bus with a fellow officer's wife. Although the Army had commissioned its own unsegregated bus line, the driver ordered Robertson to move to the back of the bus, of course Robinson refused. The driver backed down but after reaching the end of the line summoned the military police, who took Robinson into custody. When Jackie later confronted the investigating duty officer about racist questioning by the officer and his assistant, the officer recommended Robinson be court martialed. By the time the court martial came around in August of 1944, the charges against Jackie had been reduced to two counts of insubordination during questioning. Robinson was acquitted by an all-white panel of nine officers and after his acquittal, Jackie was transferred to Camp Breckenridge, Kentucky, where he served as a coach for Army athletics until receiving an honorable discharge in November 1944.
After his discharge, Robinson briefly returned to his old football club, which was the Los Angeles Bulldogs. Jackie then accepted an offer from his old friend and pastor, Reverend Carl Damms, to be the athletic director at Samuel Hudson College in Austin, TX. In early 1945, while Jackie was at Sam Houston College, the Kansas City Monarchs sent him a written offer to play professional baseball with the All-black leagues. Robinson accepted a contract for $400 per month and although he played well for the Monarchs, Jackie was frustrated with the experience. All in all, Robinson played 47 games as shortstop for the Monarchs; he also appeared in the 1945 East-West All Star game, going hitless in five at bats. During the mid 1940s, Branch Rickey, who was club president and general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, began to scout African American leagues for a possible addition to the Dodgers roster. Ricky selected Robinson from a list of promising black players and interviewed him for possible assignment to Brooklyn's International League Farm Club, which was the Montreal Royals. On August 28, 1945, Ricky asked Robinson if he could face the racial animus without taking the bait and reacting angrily-a concern given Robinson's prior arguments with law enforcement officials at PJC and in the military. Ricky said he that he needed an African American player with “guts enough not to fight back” and after obtaining a commitment from Robinson, to “turn the other cheek to racial slurs”, Ricky agreed to sign him to a contract for $600 a month which is equal to $9,031 today. On October 23, 1945, it was publicly announced that Robinson would be assigned to the Royals for the 1946 season, and on the same day, with representatives of the Royals and Dodgers present; Robinson formerly signed his contract with the Royals, thus becoming the first black baseball player in the International League since the 1880s.
The Dodgers called Robinson up to the Major League six days before the start of the regular season in 1947. Jackie made his debut in a Dodgers uniform wearing number 42 on April 11, 1947, in a preseason exhibition game against the New York Yankees at Ebbets Field with 24,237 in attendance. Robinson became the first player since 1884 to openly break the Major League Baseball color line. Racial tensions existed in the Dodgers clubhouse and some Dodger. Players insinuated that they would sit out rather than play alongside Robinson. The very mutiny ended when Dodgers management took a stand for Robinson. Dodgers' manager Leo Durocher. Inform the team, “I do not care if the guy is yellow or black or if he has stripes like a Zebra: I'm the manager of this team and I say he plays. What's more, I say, he can make us all rich, and if any of you cannot use the money, I will see you all are traded”. With that, Robinson became the first player since 1884 to openly break the major league baseball color line; in February 1948, Robinson signed a $12,500 contract with the Dodgers where he answered pre-set baseball questions and did a speaking tour of the South. In the spring of 1949, Robinson turned to baseball Hall of Famer, George Sisler (who was working as an advisor to the Dodgers) for batting help. Sisler taught Robinson to anticipate a fastball on the theory that it’s easier to adjust to a slower curveball. According to Robinson, “Sisler taught me how to stop lunging and how to check my swing until the last fraction of a second”.
In July 1949, Robinson was called to testify before the United States House of Representatives Committee on unamerican activities concerning statements made that April. By black athlete and actor Paul Robeson; Robertsons were elected to testify, but he eventually agreed to do so, fearing that might negatively affect his career if he decided not to. Robinson led the National League in double plays made by a second baseman in 1950. And during the 1951 season, Robin Lawson led the National League in double plays made by a second baseman for the second year in a row. He also kept the Dodgers in contention for the 1951 Pennant. Robinson had what was called an average year for him in 1952. He finished the year with 104 runs and 24 stolen bases. It's interesting to note that Robinson won his only championship when the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the 1955 World Series.
In 1956, Robinson began to exhibit the effects of diabetes. And lost interest in the prospect of playing or managing professional baseball. Jackie ended his Major League Baseball career when he struck out to end Game Seven at the 1956 World Series; after the season, the Dodgers traded Robinson to the archrivals the New York Giants for Dick Littlefield. The trade, however, was never completed; unbeknownst to the Dodgers, Robinson had already agreed with the President of Chock full of Nuts to quit baseball and become an executive with the company. After selling his exclusive rights to any retirement story to LOOK magazine two years before, his decision was revealed through the magazine instead of through the Dodgers organization. Robinson retired from professional baseball at age 37 on January 5, 1957, and later that year, after he complained of numerous physical ailments, he was diagnosed with diabetes, which is a disease that also affected his brothers.
Jackie began his Major League career at the relatively advanced age of 28. He played only ten seasons from 1947 to 1956, and all of them were for the Brooklyn Dodgers. During his career, the Dodgers played in six World Series and Robinson himself played in six All Star games. Jackie's Major League debut brought an end to approximately 60 years of segregation and professional baseball, known as the Baseball Color Line. Civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Junior said that he was, “A legend and a symbol in his own right”.
Robinson encouraged voters to consider only his on-field qualifications rather than his cultural impact on the game. During his first year of eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962. Robinson was elected on the first ballot, becoming the first black player inducted into the Cooperstown Museum. Robinson served as an analyst for ABC’s Major League Baseball games of the week telecast in 1965, becoming the first black person to do so. In 1966, Jackie was hired as general manager for the short-lived Brooklyn Dodgers of the Continental Football League and in 1972, he served as a part-time commentator on Montreal Expos telecasts. Robinson was the first black person to serve as vice president. Or the trunk full of nuts company. From 1957 to 1964 and on June 4, 1972, the Dodgers retired his uniform number 42. His post baseball life, Robinson was very active in politics. He identified himself as a political independent, although he held conservative opinions on several issues including the Vietnam War. Robinson made his final public appearance on October 15, 1972, nine days before his death; when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
On October 24, 1972, Jackie Robinson passed away of a heart attack at his home. On Cascade Rd. in North Stamford, CT. He was only 53 years old. Robinson's funeral was held four days later on October 27th at Upper Manhattan's Riverside Church in Morningside Heights and was attended by 2,500 mourners. 25 years after Jackie Robinson's death. The Interborough Parkway was renamed the Jackie Robinson Parkway in his memory. This parkway bisects the cemetery near Robinson’s gravesite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.