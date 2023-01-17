The Kern County Sheriff’s Office would, again, like to warn the public about a phone scam targeting individuals in Kern County.
At this time, residents are reporting that they are receiving phone calls about a gun buy-back program. We still receive reports of residents receiving phone calls about warrants for their arrest.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office does not ask for money, banking or payment information over the phone or accept payment for fees, tickets, or fines.
When you take a phone call you suspect to be a scam; you can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number, and a reference number for the matter they are calling about. This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request.
If you receive suspicious telephone calls that you believe to be a scam, you are urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110, or your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.
