MOJAVE - The Kern County Fire Department rescued a person who had climbed down a minshaft at the Silver Queen Mine; the incident occurred on the afternoon of April 30th just before 2pm.
According to Kern County Fire Information Officer Kevin Ostrinski, a call came into the dispatch center shortly before 2pm for a person trapped in a mineshaft; when fire personnell arrived, they located the victim in a mineshaft approximately 30 feet below the surface; fire crews were assisted by Calif. City, Mojave, Rosamond and the Tehachapi area fire crews; Air Rescue 47 was also dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters first worked on securing the victim with a safety line that they lowered and had the victim attach the line to the safety harness; after the victim secured the line; firefighters used a "rope secure system" to remove the victim from the mineshaft. The victim told firefighters that they entered the mineshaft and had become too tired to climb back up; it's unclear at this time if the victim was an employee or a sightseer.
Emergency personnel were on scene to evaluate the victim for any injuries (which there were none) and no other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.