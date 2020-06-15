McCarthy Honors Flag Day

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following statement in honor of Flag Day which marks the birthday of the American flag:
“Our flag is not just a banner, but a symbol of freedom. She serves as a reminder that generations of Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our liberties. She is a beacon of hope for the future – that there will always be brighter days ahead. And she is the personification of the American spirit – that together we shall persevere, even under the most challenging of circumstances.
“We are privileged to live in the greatest country in the world, and I am proud to stand with our flag and everything she represents.”
Background:
Flag Day was established in 1916, with the date of June 14th later designated in 1949. Flag Day commemorates the Flag Act that was passed on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress. If you would like to purchase a flag flown over the United States Capitol, you can contact Congressman McCarthy’s office at 661-327-3611, or visit his webpage here. A certificate accompanies each flag, and flags can be flown on specific dates to commemorate special occasions.
