Lancaster, CA - Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, including its continued impact on community health and well-being, coupled with the rules and restrictions on large event gatherings, the 2020 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival (AV Fair) has been postponed until further notice. Although, the State of California and Los Angeles County have been slowly easing restrictions on COVID-19 Stage 3 openings, the AV Fair is classified as a COVID-19 Stage 4 event. The COVID-19 Stage 4 reopening process has not started and will require both State and LA County approvals for mass gatherings events. The safety of the AV Fair & Event Center visitors, vendors and the community at large, have and will always be the highest priority for Fair officials and staff. Based on the insights and guidance of the Los Angeles County Health officials and the State of California, it has become apparent that postponing the 2020 AV Fair is the prudent decision at this time; as the AV Fair & Event Center does their part to ensure the continued improvement of the community’s health and safety, while minimizing the cycle of infection. “For months, the Board of Directors, staff and volunteers have been diligently planning for the best- and worstcase situations. As we get closer to the month of August, it has become clear that there are still simply too many variables in play to move forward with our traditional August Fair” said AV Fair and Event Center CEO, Dan Jacobs. Jacobs went on to say “Postponing this year’s Fair was a difficult and disappointing decision, but we remain hopeful that we’ll be able to announce some fun fall AV Fair & Event Center happenings in the near future.“ Drew Mercy, President of the AVFA announced that the Jr. Livestock Auction is still currently planned to take place on August 27th at the AV Fairgrounds. The Livestock Council, along with the Fair are working out details to ensure all health and safety protocols are in place so that participating kids, families and buyers have a safe, successful and profitable event. Event details, including health and safety restrictions will be coming out in the next few weeks. Mercy commented “The AV Fair & Event Center has and will continue to respect the fact that all of our invenue events require both State and LA County approvals. Our Board of Directors are steadfast in abiding by all COVID-19 safety protocols and rules, while providing the best community event experiences possible. I am cautiously optimistic that all of us will be able to gather for some great family fun and entertainment this fall.” For more information about the 2020 Jr. Kiwanis’s Livestock Auction and other AV Fair & Event Center fall events, visit avfair.com
2020 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival Postponed Until Further Notice Jr. Livestock Auction Still On!
