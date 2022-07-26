BORON - Race Communications from Tehachapi held their annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway at the corner Twenty Mule Team Road and Boron Ave. on July 23rd 2022; the backpack giveaway took place from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.
Race Communications from Tehachapi stopped in Mojave for their annual backpack giveaway that morning with approximately 150 backpacks and gave out approximately 70 of them before coming to Boron. Boron parents brought their students to the giveaway where they were able to pick and choose what color backpack they wanted, each backpack had pencils, pens, pencil holder, highlighters, glue sticks, erasers and other items – some even had notebook paper and a folder; the race crew then gathered information from parents about the children who selected their backpacks.
Race Communications has been providing the back-to-school backpack giveaway for several years now however in 2020, they were unable to do to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The communities of Mojave and Boron would like to thank Race Communications for providing the backpacks to students for back to school; the Mojave Desert News would also like to thank Race Communication for inviting us to their Boron event.
