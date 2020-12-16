The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of November according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 11 calls for service.
6th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 20000 block of Springhill.
7th – Missing Person, 19500 block of Cherry Lane.
16th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 20100 block of Valley Blvd.
17th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
18th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 22500 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
20th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 20800 block of Neely Avenue.
21st – 2 calls for Battery, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive and Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, 21200 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
24th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
30th – Missing Person, 21600 block of Foothill Drive.
