The California City Amateur Radio Club set-up a temporary communications center in the California City “Scout Hut” and participated in the Ham Radio Annual “Field Day” country wide exercise on June 27 & 28 promoting Ham radio operation and the use of emergency power and portable antennas to make as many contacts U.S. wide in 24 hours. The club wishes to express our sincere appreciation to California City Officials and Parks and Recreation Personnel for allowing us the use these facilities to practice emergency communications that may be needed in times of various emergencies requiring emergency communications. The club operated using portable generator and solar/battery power using portable multi band antennas, trailer mounted mast mounted antennas as well as standalone antennas. Seasoned veteran hams were able to mentor/train new hams while contacting others U.S. wide. This yearly exercise allows many operators to practice skills that can be used in time of emergencies requiring emergency communication when other means could be unavailable. The club members were able to make over 425 contacts using 3 radios using different modes covering several frequencies simultaneously.
For more information visit the club’s website at KE6RN.com Monthly meetings, licensing classes, mentoring of Ham radio operators and support of local activities requiring communication are all available.
In Behalf of the California City Amateur Radio Club
Ron Fledderjohn KK6NDA Activity Co-Chair Person
