Are you a parent of a high school student and have questions about your child's path to college success? Join Cerro Coso Community College for a Virtual Parent Night on Wednesday, March 23rd from 6 to 7:30 pm via Zoom.
During the event Cerro Coso experts will share how high school students can earn college credit while in high school through the college’s Dual and Concurrent Enrollment Program. Other topics will include: Admissions Process, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Resources, Transfer Requirements, and Vocational Programs.
The Cerro Coso Promise scholarship provides full-time, dedicated students financial assistance regardless of financial and personal status. By meeting basic criteria students may qualify for a $1,000 per semester for 2 years to help with tuition, books, and fees.
CCCC’s lower tuition and fees allows students to graduate with less debt. Flexible scheduling is designed for the convenience of students at every stage of life and career. Smaller class sizes, supportive environment, and rich student life programs enrich the college experience at Cerro Coso. The college helps guides students on their path to success with a host of student support services and peer mentoring programs.
Join CCCC for Virtua Parent Night and get a comprehensive look at what makes Cerro Coso Community College the right choice for your student.
Zoom registration information available at www.cerrocoso.edu . Cerro Coso Community College – Your hometown college!
