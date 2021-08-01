Here are some significant and historical events which occurred during the month of August 1920 from around the United States and the world:
1st – Peace of Riga-Independence of Latvia, American diver Sammy Lee is born in Fresno, Calif.
2nd - African American Marcus Garvey presents his “Back to Africa” program in New York City, American Voice actor, producer and writer Bill Scott (Bullwinkle, Mr. Peabody) is born in Seattle, Washington.
5th – Selma Diamond (Selma on the TV show Night Court) is born in London, Ontario.
8th – Tigers beat Yankees 1-0 in baseballs shortest American League game played; 73 minutes.
9th – Bulgarian and Allied Peace of Neuilly-sur-Seine goes in effect.
10th – Allies recognize Poland, Czechoslovakia and Romania, Treaty of Sevres (allies and Turkey), Turkish Government renounces its claim to Israel and recognizes British Mandate, American basketball Hall of Fame coach William “Red” Holzman (New York Knicks for 14 seasons) is born in Brooklyn, New York.
11th – American talk show host Michael Douglas (The Mike Douglas Show) is born in Chicago, Illinois.
12th – The battle of Warsaw between Poland and Russia begins.
14th – The 7th Olympic Summer games open in Antwerp, Belgium; it’s the first time the Olympic Oath was voiced, doves were released to symbolize Peace and the Olympic Flag was flown.
15th – Polish troops led by Commander Jozef Pilsudski defeated the Soviets at the Battle of Warsaw.
16th – Cleveland Indians baseball player Ray Chapman (died the following day) is hit in the head by a pitch thrown by NY Yankees pitcher Carl Mays; this is the only Major League Baseball fatality and English Physicist and co-founder of Helium Gas Sir Norman Lockyer dies at age 84.
17th – Cleveland Indians baseball player Ray Chapman dies due to head injury and Yankees cancel game w/Indians in memory of Ray Chapman.
18th – 22-year old Tennessee representative Harry T. Burn decides to vote for America’s ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution allowing Women’s Suffrage (women’s right to vote) after a letter from his mother, American actress Shelley Winters ( The Poseidon Adventure) is born in St. Louis, Missouri.
20th – The American Professional Football Association forms which later became the National Football League, the first U.S. commercial radio station 8MK aka WWJ in Detroit begins daily broadcasting, Israel published its first medical journal called “Ha-Refuah, during a Preliminary meeting in Akron, Ohio to form the American Professional Football Association, Jim Thorpe was elected and installed as President, Red Sox/Indians game postponed in Boston to allow Indian players to attend funeral of Ray Chapman.
22nd – American Science Fiction writer Ray Bradbury is born in Waukegan, Illinois.
24th – Greece is encouraged to take offensive action against Turkish Nationalists in Asia Minor w/British approval.
25th – Ethelda Bleibtrey becomes the first woman to win in 1920 Olympics, Russia suffers final decisive defeat in the Battle of Warsaw against Poland.
31st – Belgium starts paying Old Age pensions, Detroit radio station is the first to broadcast a news program on the air.
