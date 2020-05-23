Jurors have been summoned for the week of May 26. The Kern Superior Court continues to monitor closely the evolving coronavirus situation. The Court continues to take steps to ensure procedures meet federal, state and local guidelines. We are receiving important timely updates from the Department of Public Health and the Judicial Council of California. As the situation evolves, we may adjust precautionary measures, as warranted.
Some of the changes include:
-Online registration https://jury.kern.courts.ca.gov/login
-Reducing the number of jurors we call in at a time
-Staggering reporting times
-Moving jurors to a separate area, if needed
-Reducing the number of jurors called at a time to a courtroom
-Disinfecting procedures
-Jurors will now watch a recorded version of orientation in English and Spanish
Please note, any person allowed or required to enter any Kern County Superior Courthouse building must wear a face covering. This includes our jury assembly room. Also, the Standing Order restricting courthouse entry is still in place.
Anyone who was scheduled for jury duty between March 23 and May 18 will receive a new summons. Anyone who needs to reschedule can contact Jury Services at (661) 868-4700 or WMJury@Kern.Courts.CA.Gov.
Anyone who feels ill should not report for jury duty. Please call or email Jury Services.
