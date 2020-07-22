BAKERSFIELD – A jury trial has begun in the case of People vs. Larios Jr. on July 6th in a Bakersfield courtroom; 41-year old Roque Larios Jr. is accused of an attempted murder which occurred on Jan. 15th in California City.
As we first reported on Feb. 27th, Larios Jr. appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Jan. 27th after being arrested in Rosamond and formally charged with Attempted Murder, 2 counts of Assault w/Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Felon (old code 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm.
According to the press release dated Jan. 23rd, authorities were asking for the public’s assistance in locating Larios who was being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred on North Loop Blvd at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15th. Kern County Sheriff, California Highway Patrol and California City Police tracked Larios to a residence in Rosamond where he was arrested.
Larios Jr. was Held to Answer on Feb. 6th and the case was moved to Bakersfield where he was formally arraigned on Feb. 18th; after several Pre-Preliminary and Preliminary Hearings, a Readiness Hearing was held on June 2nd and June 24th; Larios Jr. is free on $1,610,000 bail and if convicted, could face several years in state prison.
