A few weeks ago, we brought you the story on the Trona Pinnacles and while researching the Trona Pinnacles, I came across another feature in the high desert area so I decided to write a story on it as well. The following information is according to Wikipedia, the U.S. National Historical Landmark District, the National Register Information System, Mojave Art on the Rocks, the National Register of Historic Places, the National Parks Service and the Coso Rock Art District.
The Coso Rock Art District is a rock art site containing over 100,000 petroglyphs by Paleo-Indians and/or Native Americans. The district is located near the towns of China Lake and Ridgecrest, California; there are several distinct canyons within the Coso Rock Art District and the Coso Mountain Range including the Big and Little Petroglyph Canyons (more in a later story) and Renegade Canyon.
No one knows for sure who decorated Little Petroglyph Canyon with images out of a dreamscape; some thought to be more than 10,000 years old or why the basalt walls of a narrow wash in the bone-dry Coso Mountains at the northern edge of the Mojave Desert became a magic canvas for flocks of bighorn sheep, hunters and bows and arrows poised and more; but the area is probably the richest American Indian Petroglyphs rock art site in the Western Hemisphere. There is considerable archaeological evidence sustaining trade between the Coso People and other indigenous people of the Americas and Native American tribes; for example, distant trade with a Chumash People is confirmed by archaeological recovery from coastal Central California sites and in prehistoric sites on the Channel Islands.
The Coso Rock Art District lies within the Coso Range and is mostly located on the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake where visitation is restricted, vandalism is low and preservation is most likely because the range is between the Sierra Nevada and the Argus Range. Indian Wells Valley lies south of this location; it's also a north-south trending range of about 400 square miles consisting of rhyolitic domes and outcrop volcanic rock. The most popular subjects are bighorn sheep, deer and antelope. In order to get a glimpse of the canyons and rock art, one must contact either the Naval Base, join a scheduled tour offered by the Maturango Museum in Ridgecrest or attend a Rock Art 101 program; there’s a 40-mile drive on paved road except for the last six miles to access the trailhead followed by a hike and a scramble along the canyon; visits are scheduled the only in the spring and fall.
In November 2007, a Los Angeles Times Travel feature story included it within the top 15 list of California places to visit; the area was also mentioned in Groupon's 10 most unique Autumn Festivals in the country as a part of the Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival. The Big and Little Petroglyph Canyons were declared a National Historical Landmark in 1964 and in incorporated into the larger National Historic Landmark District in 2001.
