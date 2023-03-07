EAST KERN COUNTY - The Eastern County branches of the Kern County Library will be holding several different events for children and adults during the month of March. The following is the list of libraries and their activities they will be holding.
BORON – The Boron branch of the Kern County Library holds Storytime for early learners every Friday beginning at 11:30am; story time includes songs, rhymes, crafts and of course, stories. On March 10th, the library will be holding a Lego Club for children ages 6 to 11 where they can come into the library to build a Lego creation and show off their building skills; this event takes place beginning at 4:00pm. On March 17th, Family and Friends board games for all ages will take place all day, On March 17th, Poetry Night will be held beginning at 4:00pmfor teenagers ages 12-18; Craftnoon for adults 19 and over will be held on March 24th, beginning at 4:00pm, bring your knitting or even your loom and maybe your embroidery or some of your other things. Whatever your project is, bring it and work on it with others. On March 31st, beginning at 4:00pm, Paint the Greats will be held beginning at 4:00 PM for adults 19 and over. Come on down and paint your best version of Edward Munch's “the Scream”.
CALIF. CITY - The California City branch of the Kern County Library holds Family Storytime and Crafts for early learners beginning at 11:30am every Thursday; On March 1st, a Friend of the Library book Sale was held from 11:00am to 5:45pm and on March 2nd, Friends of the Library book sale was held from 11:00am to 4:30pm. On March 8th, Lego Club was held for children ages 6 to 11 beginning at 4:30pm, on March 9th, Paint the Greats will be held beginning at 4:00pm for adults 19 years and older. On March 15th, Poetry Night begins at 4:00pm for teenagers ages 12 to 18. On March 16th, there will be Toddler Storytime and Crafts beginning at 11:30am for early learners along with Candle Making 101 beginning at 4:00pm for adults 19 years and older. On March 22nd, Craftnoon will begin. At 4:00pm for adults 19 years of age and older.
MOJAVE - The Mojave branch of the Kern County Library will be holding Family Storytime and Craft on March 6th for early learners beginning at 12:00pm, on March 7th, Lego Club will be held beginning at 2:00pm for Children 6 to 11, Painting the Greats beginning at 4:00 PM with Edward Munches “the Scream” will be held for adults 19 years and older and Kern Reads YA Virtual Book Club begins at 5:00pm. On March 13th, Toddler Storytime and Craft begins at 12 noon for early learners Poetry night begins at 4:00pm for teenagers 12 to 18, and Kern Reads Non-Fiction Virtual Book Club will be held at 5:00pm. On March 14th, Candle Making 101 begins at 4:00pm for adults 19 years of age and older and Family and Friends board games will be held all day; on March 20th. Family Storytime and Crafts begin at 12 noon for early learners, on March 21st, Craftnoon begins at 4:00pm for adults 19 years and older, and on March 27th, Family Storytime and Crafts will be held beginning at 1:00pm, the Kern Reads Virtual Book Club begins at 3:00pm and Kern Reads Graphic Novel Virtual Book Club begins at 5:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.