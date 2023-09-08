CALIF. CITY – During the Aug. 22nd city council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith presented six proposals to the council and members of the public for the Special Tax that’s been a hot topic in the city for months now. Smith laid out his proposals during the nearly hour-long discussion so the city council and the public could come to some kind of agreement on which one to discuss. The Special Tax for the city is set to expire on June 30, 2024, and the council is scurrying to come up with a way to get it going before the deadline is reached; five of the plans were brought up at the July 25th council meeting.
Smith – During our many hours of discussion on the special tax, we haven’t spent much time deliberating or giving direction to the city staff as far as how to prepare for this event; there were five plans brought forward during the discussion (July 25th council meeting) and this matter is now being agendized in an attempt to allow an opportunity to deliberate and give direction. The following are the six plans Smith brought forth for discussion.
1. a $250 Parcel Tax, 2. a “varied tax” where undeveloped parcels would be levied at a lesser tax, 3. a plan to have some 50% of Public Safety returned to having our “general taxes” pay for “general services”; a parcel tax would only supplement some 50% of Public Safety and cover other city services. This would be a return to prior to the 2012 Parcel Taxes, 4. to scale city services in order to match known revenues and live at our means and not above it (council member Karen Macedonio brought this up several times in the past), 5. to fully fund Public Safety by our general taxes and not by parcel taxes which would afford the greatest protection for our essential services and 6. to establish a parcel tax that focuses on Special Capital Improvements; this is the whole purpose for a Special Tax.
Smith recommended that the council move from discussion to deliberation of a plan that can direct staff to implement and request whatever data necessary for clear direction on a plan in advance of the June 30th deadline. After Smith was done, council members Jim Creighton and Michael Kulikoff commented, Smith and city attorney Victor Ponto responded then several members of the public made comments.
Creighton - Option one (inaudible), Option two, the varied tax will reduce revenue, in my opinion, will reduce revenues and it still needs some kind of increased revenues in order to make up the difference. Option three, it still requires some form of tax to make up the delta between our revenues and our expenditures. Option four is likely to be the best option, but this is going to require significant layoffs across the board. Option five to fund public safety, again significant layoffs in other departments. Option six special tax, by definition in the California Constitution is defined as special tax means “any tax imposed for specific purposes, including a tax imposed for specific purposes, which is placed into the general fund” then, there's this article. Tax means any levy, charges or action of any kind imposed by local government with some exception. So, I came across this sheet by California Tax Data. Special taxes for Protection services Special taxes may be created by any local government agency that provides Fire Protection services, fire prevention services or police protection services under contract with another agency pursuant to Government Code 53970 and then it goes on to say, in addition to financing facilities and equipment for fire and police protection. The special tax may be used for fire to provide fire or police protection services, including the cost of salaries and benefits of protection personnel and related expenses. So, I mean if we want to keep everything in the city status, quality, there's no way out of this special tax. Whether you make a special tax as you said prior to 2012, where was A and all this all-encompassing fire chart or we just make a specific or something. But in order to maintain the status quo and keep our city moving forward without making dramatic personnel changes. There's going to have to be some kind of attack.
M. Kulikoff - I think we need to look into that firm that we were talking about last time about educating the public on what they're actually getting. So, I think without that we're going to really have a hard time moving forward with the special tax when the public doesn't even know what they're really voting on.
Smith - Mayor and council members; on Thursday, August 10th, the Mojave Desert News taking to the streets front page, would you support a tax designated only for Police and Fire Protection? Some eight people in our lives. This is not much of a numbering to go on, but eight people. It was shocking to me that seven were absolutely no and only one that thought we were already doing that. They said they'd be calling 300 people. I probably talked conservatively to 100 people and if those hundred are indicative of the rest of our community, there's not much hope of passing a special tax unless it is something that's going to benefit the community.
City Attorney Victor Ponto – Mayor and council; may I have the floor for a minute? I just want to gently admonish that we're not debating a contract at this time, but I understand the context of the solutions, so just be mindful of that as we proceed forward with the deliberations.
Tami Johnson - Do you think that you are selling your citizenship short when you say that people don't understand whether or not they’re educated about this tax? There’s lots and lots of people living here who have been here a long time and completely understand. I would appreciate it if all members paid attention to me while I'm speaking. Excuse me, Council member Smith, you have something to say? Thank you; with the three of you up there, there isn't a soul in town who's going to vote for this special tax. I'm letting you know that right now, you are the problem. You have no problem spending money on consultants. You have no problem spending outrageous amounts of money on the city attorney; $97,000. That's not on the attorney, that's on you. That's on you justifying that sort of money. We can't have a second animal control person, but we can spend more on a city attorney in three months than a normal one makes an entire year. You all need to do some actual thinking about the way you talk to your citizens and about your services. Thank you.
Quiana – Good evening mayor and council; I've talked to a lot of people too. And then you guys want to; I mean a lot of people come off very shifty and I don't think it's the fact that people are uneducated about the special taxes, which kind of sounded like a low blow. But umm I think it's the fact that it's a trust issue going on. And then you guys kind of suck at first. I mean, like, bully so. I mean, me personally, I wouldn't mind if it's for support, the fire and the police, OK? It is what it is. But at the same time, like, what are we going to do about these streets? Because my car literally got stuck in the mud on the street that we're supposed to drive on, so like you got to give some kind of incentive. Like you can't just say, hey, these are the rules and then what do we get out of it? What are we really getting out of it? Like you get what I'm saying? but that's all I have to say, thank you.
Jeanie O’Laughlin - Just to kind of echo what's been said, I think the chances of a tax passing are slim to none and has been noted. There's trust issues, people don't trust the council and the decisions are making. There's a perception that you don't listen to the public, that you have a select group that you cater to, but one of the other points that I want to make, we had a great presentation by C.O.R.E. Compliance. We need to find alternative sources and right now according to what we just saw from Jamie's report. There's at least an extra $1.5 million coming in that we didn't have before, so that'll bring our cannabis tax, I think up to about two and a half million. And as we talk later about the dispensaries and micro businesses, we need to embrace this industry. We need to open it up more because that's the only thing that we have on the horizon that can happen in the next couple of years that might help us get off the parcel tax. We have to look at economic development and right now this is the only independence that we have available. So, as you're thinking about what you're going to do. I believe Councilmember Creighton mentioned, maybe one of the options is to do a budget to see what the budget looks like without that tax and then decide, OK, what's going to get cut. And then maybe from there you could build some trust. I don't know if you can or not with the public to indicate how you might close this gap, but I would like you to think also about expanding the cannabis business because that is a way for us to get off the tax, thank you.
Shawn Bradley - Yeah, so reading these six items, number one, is just ridiculous. We're not going to pay more when we haven't seen results. A varied tax friendly developed parcels would induce a lesser tax. Well, that sounds perfect. You know, those undeveloped particles, at the end of the day, we're still going to need money because that won't be enough to kind of cover safety. I mean, anyway you look at it, it all comes to the general fund anyways because you're still asking the public for money; scaling city services and you know, I don't know how that goes around for city employees hearing that type of thought process and we're about to drop. For the money on your Skate Park in your spot at Central Park and hopefully we don't cut those services. Special tax on capital improvements from again, trustworthiness. We don't understand what those capital improvements may or may not be and what it's going to cost or may not cost. Who it's going to appeal to. Is it going to benefit a majority of the community or group? You know at the end of the day; it all comes down to trusting you. You could hire fourteen companies to go door to door collecting if people are going to pay or not, but you don't even know what you're selling them you have no idea, and I really don't think it's realistic to assume that you're going to accomplish the task now. It's just not realistic. And again, we're sitting here debating things over and over and over again. What is the plan? I mean, we can tell you what to do, but you're not going to listen to us anyways. But what are you going to do? Because you have no idea right now. You're just sitting here dictating what we discussed, but there is no direction, there's nothing. So again, another way is that attorney time having to pay for this discussion item again week after week; meeting after meeting that's still, you know, producing so, congratulations you've gotten this far, and I wish you the best of luck.
More in person public comments were made, however, they were inaudible; Mayor Pro Tem Smith responded to the last comment made by Calif. City resident Al Hutson (inaudible comment).
Smith - We appreciate having our local law enforcement and our local fire. I think it's important that all five of the council members, we are the policymakers, can settle on a policy that we're not necessarily enthused about, but at least that we can support, hopefully one that we can support trustingly. I’ve already stated that I cannot and it’s just it's not a matter of will not I cannot support another public safety tax that continues to manipulate and use our public safety. We could talk for hours and hours and hours and hours, but the goal was that we would start to narrow something down and if there are plans that we cannot go with to start eliminating these to be able to make some kind of direction, we really can't ask for our staff to come up with a budget prior or post June 30, 2024 because they're working on our current budget. But when that is done, I think that would be operate when this coming budget is done that, we would ask for that. But we're the policymakers and you are the pollsters. The policy it seems that we are shirking our responsibility. So, I would, I think it's appropriate for us to discuss what we could live with here. Can we live with any of these that are presented now? And right we can't, and I've already made it clear that I cannot support a public safety only tax.
There was no further discussion, and no decision was made so the council moved on with the agenda; stay tuned for more on the Special Tax and where it’s going in Calif. City.
