The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 22 calls for service.
1st – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts less than $400, 15200 block of Carol Street.
2nd – Vehicle Theft, 2300 block of Hwy 58.
3rd – Burglary: 1st Degree, 15600 block of L Street.
5th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15300 block of Blackfield Street and Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order/Etc., 15900 block of Lawrence Drive.
6th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15900 block of Lawrence Drive and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 15800 block of L Street.
10th – Assist other Department, 1900 block of Hwy. 58 and Vehicle Theft, 1800 block of Victor Avenue.
11th – Battery on Person, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
12th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 15900 block of Lawrence Drive.
13th - Vandalism: Deface Property, 2300 block of Inyo Street and Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 15800 block of L Street.
14th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3300 block of Jim.
15th – Missing Person, 15600 block of K Street.
18th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15800 block of L Street and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3500 block of Aberdeen Place.
19th – Battery, 16000 block of Sierra Hwy.
20th – Vehicle Theft, 15700 block of O Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 15700 block of M Street.
25th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of K Street.
27th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15500 block of L Street.
