EAST KERN COUNTY - Christmastime is the time of year where people gather together to celebrate the birth of Jesus; it's also a time of year that is cold, snowy (in some places) and windy. Christmas celebration took place all around East Kern County and we were there to capture some of the different celebrations in different communities. Here's the communities and their celebrations.
BORON- Santa came to visit Boron area children on the afternoon of Dec. 10th; Santa arrived around noon at the Twenty Mule Team Museum where children were already lined up waiting to tell him what they wanted for Christmas. The annual Lighted Christmas Parade was held that evening beginning at 6pm at the Twenty Mule Team/Boron Aerospace Museums then afterwards, everybody gathered around an open fire inside the grounds of the Twenty Mule Team Museum to enjoy hot coffee, hot chocolate and roast marshmallows over the open fire.
CALIF. CITY - The annual Let's Mingle and Jingle took place at Central Park on Dec. 2nd, 3rd and 4th with the Lighted Christmas Parade held on Dec. 2nd. Parade-goers were able to enjoy all the splendor of the Christmas season with all the different lights and decorations. During the 3-day event, Calif. City residents were able to shop, mingle and jingle to welcome the holiday season.The Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City held their annual Holiday Food and Toy Giveaway on Dec. 10th from 1-6pm at the Strata Center on Heather Avenue where they distributed food boxes to the first 50 families that attended and toys for families to celebrate Christmas.
MOJAVE - The Mojave Chamber of Commerce hosted their 11th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 10th at the Mojave Veteran's building from 5-7pm. A CHP Toyshop, letters to Santa, Christmas caroling around the tree and a toy/bike giveaway were also held. Many families arrived to see Santa and children were able to tell him what they wanted for Christmas. The Mojave area of the California Highway Patrol will hold their first annual CHIPS FOR KIDS Toy Drive and Christmas Tree event on Dec. 17th inside the Stuart O. Witt Event Center at the Mojave Air and Space Port; the event takes place from noon to 4pm and will include hot chocolate, photos with Santa a Christmas tree raffle and a toy giveaway. The Mojave area CHP has been busy collecting new, unwrapped toys for East Kern County children since the beginning of December.
ROSAMOND - The Rosamond Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Rosamond Parade of Lights on Dec. 3rd beginning at 6pm on Diamond Street. Rosamond residents were treated to array of different floats, Christmas carolers, vehicles, walkers and Santa during the parade. Santa was on hand afterwards for photo ops and to also have Rosamond area children tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
The staff at the Mojave Desert News wishes each and every one of you a very Happy and Safe Holiday Season.
(0) comments
