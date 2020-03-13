In an emergency meeting last night, the Board has decided to suspend all practices for now. We will continue to monitor the situation over these next few days and make another decision on Sunday. Opening Day will discussed at that time as well. Thank you for your understanding and patience in this matter. The safety of our children and their families is important to us. We must be careful and thoughtful in the decisions we make
Cal City Little League practice suspended
