BORON – Calif. State 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey visited his hometown of Boron on the evening of Nov. 3rd for a Community Coffee; the event was held inside the Boron Jr. Sr. High School Multipurpose Room and began shortly after 6pm. Approximately 20 area residents came out to listen to the Assemblyman to see what he had to say and also ask questions pertaining to the Boron area. After everyone was led in the Pledge of Allegiance, Assemblyman Lackey began.
Assemblyman Lackey – It’s a crazy time for me; election time, it's a crazy time for everybody. I don't know how closely you pay attention to everything; but right where I live, politics is becoming very divisive and it's becoming very toxic too. I think it's worsening because what's happening is a disagreement is dividing everybody to the point where some people are uncomfortable even being in the presence of people that have different political views and the reality is, in order for democracy to be as strong as it deserves to be; having differences of opinion is not toxic. What becomes toxic is when we attach emotion and judgment to the person that has a different view; we can't continue to hate people just because they have a different perspective. I've had small community influences which I'm very thankful for; a lot of people think that I should be embarrassed by that and of course I'm just the opposite, I'm very proud of that because there's some things that you learn. I got to do a lot more than most people get to do and I understood the importance of participation. I understood some values that are not really reinforced today, and you know what, I never hated other people that had different political views. So, what I wanted to start off with was by just asking all of us to tone down this divide. I know that for example the public safety aspect; our neighborhoods are kind of in a position that they need to communicate with each other, and you need to be able to try to watch out for each other because if you don't, you're vulnerable. I know that the county resources in Kern County are struggling in a very serious way because one of their primary sources of income in Kern County is oil and oil has not been looked upon at the state legislature. That industry is not doing well and so that makes it more challenging because when that industry struggles, county resources struggle. I can't speak that much in depth about what's happening on that front, but I will tell you that's a real challenge. It's not an excuse but it is one of the real circumstances that they're wrestling with and so my suggestion is that this community continue to rally in the way that they do; Neighborhood Watch. I mean you don't have to have a formal neighborhood watch program, but you need to at least follow some of the basic tactics of that program. I'm not trying to encourage vigilantism but in the same right, you got to protect what's yours right and we have to send a message to those that are doing wrong; that kind of behavior is not tolerable, it's not OK. I'll do what I can to try to partner and try to keep attention on these smaller rural parts. You're at the very east end of Kern County and you're small and so you're not on the big radar; not unless you put yourself out there and so, we've got some work to do at the state level. I will just tell you that the issues are exciting to me and that there's plenty of work. I don't know if you realize this but the state legislature every year has oh somewhere between 1013 hundred ideas and they come in the form of bills and they come in the form of laws to address any given problem along the spectrum and the way that those are reviewed; those ideas get reviewed through the committee process and there are multiple committees based on topic. Two of the biggest committees that I sit on for example are public safety which is one of the biggest committees and has the most activity of several hundred bills every year and it's pretty interesting because I don't know that public safety is really what title it deserves it probably should be more about offender safety because that's really what a lot of the focus is on. I'm not saying that that's not a consideration, but I am saying that we should have a little stronger balance on victims versus offenders and the other committee I sit on is local government. On the Senate side of the state assembly, we have 80 members and on the state Assembly side we have 40 members.
Assemblyman Lackey went on to say this about the re-mapping of District 36, “I came here to talk about the fact that the district now has merged with San Bernardino County all the way to state line. So now, I'll be representing a lot of places like Twenty-Nine Palms and Baker (we don't quite have Needles, someone else picks up Needles). I wanted you to know that the district configuration has changed and that really doesn't impact you that much because you know I've been a high desert guy for the majority of my life. According to Field Representative Pamela Balch, this change took place in April of this year.
Assemblyman Lackey hit upon the 4AM BAR BILL (a bill that would have allowed bar hours to change from 2am to 4am closing time); he voted to defeat the bill in the state assembly (which it was defeated). Assemblyman Lackey talked about a few other issues going on with the state then he made a presentation to Boron High School senior Dylan Dadey who received the Muroc Joint Unified School District Student of the Month of November award; “I have a presentation to make and we want to recognize him. One of the things we get to do is to recognize accomplishments in this capacity and we have somebody; it's not just academics; it's also the fact that they set the example of character and leadership and they have a positive impact on the school. He knew this was coming so I wanted to share this with all of you and say congratulations”. A quick photo op took place then Assemblyman Lackey continued about state concerns; a question-and-answer session followed which many of the attendees' received answers that they were seeking.
Assemblyman Lackey said this in closing, “When we're together, when we're fighting; I really believe that we can do better and I hope that you allow me to have a chance to go and represent you one more around but, we'll see what happens. Thank you everybody for coming out tonight and allowing me to give an update from the state and for your support”.
