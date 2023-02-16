As we continue our series for the month of February; we continue to celebrate Black History Month. The third story in our series is about the 44th President of the United States; Barack Hussein Obama II. The following information is from Wikipedia, Dreams from My father by- Barack Obama, Obama wins Historic U.S. Election from BBC News, Obama elected President as Racial Barrier Falls by-Adam Nagourney, Obama; This is Your Story from CNN News and President Barack Obama from the White House dated 2008.
Barack Hussein Obama II is an American politician who served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He previously served as the U.S. Senator in Illinois from 2005 to 2008 and as an Illinois State Senator from 1997 to 2004. Obama worked as a Civil Rights lawyer before entering politics.
Barack Obama was born on August 4, 1961 at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Honolulu, HI. He is the only president born outside the Continental 48 States and was born to an American mother and a Kenyan father. When Obama's parents divorced March 1964; his father returned to Kenya where he married for a third time and worked for the Kenyan government as a senior economic analyst and the Missionary of France. At the age of 6, Obama and his mother moved to Indonesia to join his stepfather where he attended local Indonesian language schools supplemented by English language Calvert School homeschooling by his mother and as a result of his four years in Jakarta, he was able to speak Indonesian quite frequently as a child.
Obama returned to Honolulu in 1971 to live with his maternal grandparents, where he attended Punahou School, which is a private college preparatory school with the aid of a scholarship. During his youth, Obama went by the nickname “Barry” and lived with his mother and half-sister, Maya, in Hawaii for three years from 1972 to 1975; during his years in Honolulu, Obama wrote, “The opportunity that Hawaii offered to experience a variety of cultures in the climate of mutual respect became an integral part of my world, view and a basis for the values that I hold most dear”. He also wrote and talked about using alcohol, marijuana and other substances.
After graduating from high school in 1979, Obama moved to Los Angeles to attend Occidental College on a full scholarship. In February 1981, Obama made his first public speech calling for Occidental to participate in a disinvestment from South Africa in response to that nation's policy of apartheid. Later that year, he transferred to Columbia University in New York City as a junior, where he majored in political science with a specialty in international relations and English literature. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1983; after graduating, Obama worked for about a year at the Business International Corporation, where he was a financial researcher and writer, then as a project coordinator for the New York Public Interest Research Group on the City College of New York campus for three months in 1985. Two years after graduating from Columbia University, Obama moved from New York City to Chicago, where he was hired as director of Development Communities Project, which is a church-based community organization, originally comprised of eight Catholic parishes in Roseland, West Pullman and Riverdale on Chicago's South side. He worked there as a community organizer from June 1985 to May 1988. In mid 1998, Obama travels for the first time in Europe for three weeks, and then for five weeks in Kenya where he met many of his parental relatives for the first time.
Obama was offered a full scholarship at Northwestern University of Law. However, he enrolled at Harvard Law School in the fall of 1988, living in nearby Summersville, Massachusetts. He was selected as an editor of the Harvard Law Review at the end of his first year, president of the Journal in the second year, and Research assistant to the constitutional scholar Lawrence Tribe while at Harvard. He returned to Chicago during his summers, where he worked as a summer associate at the law firm of Sidney Austin in 1989 and Hopkins & Sutter in 1990. Obama's election as the first black president of the Harvard Law Review gained national media attention and led to a publishing contract which evolved into a personal memoir. The manuscript was published in mid 1995 as “Dreams from my Father”. Obama graduated from Harvard Law School in 1991 with a Juris Doctor Magna Cum Laude.
In 1991, Obama accepted a two-year position as visiting law and government fellow at the University of Chicago Law School to work on his first book. He then taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School for 12 years; first as a lecturer from 1992 to 1996, then as a senior lecturer from April to October 1992. Obama directed the Illinois Project Vote, which is a voters registration campaign that included 10 staffers and 700 volunteer registrars. The campaign achieved this goal of registering 150,000 of the 400,000 unregistered African Americans in the state of Illinois, leading Crain’s Chicago business to name Obama to its 1993 list of “40 under 40” powers to be.
In June 1989, Obama met his future wife, Michelle Robinson while he was employed as a summer associate at the Chicago law firm of Sidley Austin. They began dating later that summer, became engaged in 1990 and were married on October 3, 1992. Their first daughter, Malia Ann, was born in 1998 and their second daughter, Natasha, was born in 2001. It's interesting to note that in 2011, Obama invited the 1985 Chicago Bears to the White House. The team had not visited the White House after their Super Bowl win in 1986 due to the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.
Obama served on the board of directors of the Woods Fund of Chicago from 1994 to 2002 and was elected to the Illinois Senate in 1996, succeeding Democratic State Senator Alice Palmer. Once elected, Obama gained bipartisan support for legislation that reformed ethics and health care laws. He also sponsored a law that increased tax credit for low-income workers, negotiated welfare reform, and promoted increased subsidies for child care. He was reelected to the Illinois State Senate in 1998, defeating Republican Yesse Yehuda in the general election, and was reelected again in 2002. In January 2003, Obama became chairman of the Illinois Senate Health and Human Services Committee when Democrats (after a decade in the minority) regained a majority.
In the November 2004 general election, Obama won the Senate seat with 70% of the votes, which was the largest margin of victory for a Senate candidate in Illinois. He took 92 of the states 102 counties, including several where Democratics do not do well. Obama was sworn in as a state senator on January 3, 2005, becoming the only Senate Member of the Congressional Black Caucus. In January 2007, Obama and Senator Feingold introduced a corporate jet provision to the honest leadership and Open Government Act, which was signed into law in September 2007. Later that year, Obama sponsored an amendment to the Defense Authorization Act that added safeguards for personality disorder military discharges.
On February 10, 2007, Obama announced his candidacy for president of the United States in front of the Old State Capitol building in Springfield, IL. The choice of the announcement site was viewed as symbolic, as it was also where Abraham Lincoln delivered his house divided speech in 1858. On June 2, 2008, Obama had received enough vote to clinch his election and after an initial hesitation to concede, on June 7th Hillary Clinton ended her campaign and endorsed Obama. On August 23, 2008, Obama announced this selection of Delaware Senator Joe Biden as his vice-presidential running mate. Obama delivered his acceptance speech at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Co to a crowd of about 84,000 people; that speech was viewed by over 3 million people worldwide. On November 4th, 2008, Obama won the presidency with 365 electoral votes to 173 received by John McCain. Obama won 52.9% of the popular vote to McCain's 45.7% and he became the first African American to be elected U.S. President. Obama delivered his victory speech before hundreds of thousands of supporters in Chicago's Grant Park; he is one of only three US state senators who moved directly from the US Senate to the White House, the others are Warren G. Harding and John F. Kennedy.
On April 4, 2011, Obama filed election papers with the Federal Elections Commission and then announced his reelection campaign for 2012 in a video titled “It begins with US” as he posted on his website. On November 6, 2012, Obama won 332 electoral votes exceeding the 270 votes required for him to be reelected as president with 51% of the popular vote; Obama became the first Democratic president since Franklin D. Roosevelt to win the majority of the popular vote twice. During his first 100 days as the 44th President, Obama issued executive orders and presidential Memoranda directing the US military to develop plans to withdraw troops from Iraq. He ordered the closing of the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, but Congress prevented the closure by refusing to appropriate the required funding, they also prevented the moving of any Guantanamo detainees, Obama reduced the secrecy given to presidential records, he also revoked President George W. Bush's restoration of President Ronald Reagan's Mexico City policy, which prohibited federal aid to international family planning organizations that perform or provide counseling about abortion.
The first bill signed into law by Barack Obama was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009; relaxing the statute of limitations for equal pay lawsuits. Obama appointed two women to serve on the US Supreme Court in the first two years of his presidency. He nominated Sonia Sotomayor on May 26, 2009, who became the first US Supreme Court Justice of Hispanic descent; he also nominated Elena Kagan on May 10, 2010 and she was confirmed on August 5, 2010. On January 16, 2013, one month after the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, Obama signed 23 executive orders and outlined a series of sweeping proposals regarding gun control. He urged Congress to reintroduce an expired ban on military style assault weapons, such as those used in several recent mass shootings, impose limits on ammunition magazines to 10 rounds, introduce background checks to all gun sales, pass a ban on possession and sales of armor piercing bullets, introduce harsher penalties for gun traffickers, (especially unlicensed dealers who buy arms for criminals) and approving the appointment of the head of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the first time since 2006. On January 5, 2016, Obama announced new executive action extending background check requirements to more gun sellers.
Many Americans pondered the existence of a post racial America following Obama's election. However, lingering racial tensions quickly became apparent, and many African Americans expressed outrage over what they saw as an intense racial animosity directed at Obama. The acquittal of George Zimmerman following the killing of Trayvon Martin sparked national outrage, leading to Obama giving a speech where he noted that “Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago”. This and other events led to the birth of Black Lives Movement, which campaigns against violence and systematic racism toward black people; though Obama entered office reluctant to talk about race, by 2014, he began openly discussing the disadvantages faced by many members of minority groups.
Obama left office in January 2017 with a 60% approval rate. He gained 10 spots from the same survey in 2015 from the Brookings Institution that ranked him the 18th greatest American president. The Barack Obama Presidential center is Obama's planned presidential library and will be hosted by the University of Chicago, which is located in Jackson Park on the South side of Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.