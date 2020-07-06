California City — A California City teenager, Benjamin Sandoval, 16, has been reported missing since June 5, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the center, Sandoval is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. It's known that he has traveled to Tulare County in the past.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the California City Police Department at 1 (760) 373-8606.
