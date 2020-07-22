BAKERSFIELD - Kern County saw its largest spike in daily coronavirus cases Wednesday morning after Public Health Services announced 1,120 new cases and 10 new deaths.
The daily update comes nearly a week after Kern County leaders said residents can expect large daily spikes as a result of a backlog in screening results and an increase in the number of people being tested.
For those in East Kern, results range from very low to the hundreds, according to Kern County Public Health Services. Since testing began in March,
— In California City zip code area 93505, 33 have people tested positive. Of those 20 people have recovered.
— Mojave zip code area 93501, 26 people tested positive, 17 recovered
— Rosamond zip code area 93560, 92 people tested positive, 51 have since recovered.
— Boron zip code 93516, 4 positive cases, 2 since recovered.
— Edwards zip code 93523, 3 positive cases, 1 since recovered
— Tehachapi area zip code 9356, 203 people tested positive, 26 since recovered.
California City Fire Department's Emergency Operations Center put out a brief announcement Tuesday night urging local residents to follow state guidelines, including wearing masks in public and keep at least six feet from other people not belonging to a household when possible.
"The California City Fire Department Emergency Operations Center has received reports of increased positive COVID-19 cases throughout the city including city departments," the announcement stated. "We would like to remind everyone to keep social distancing and wear masks when appropriate or when social distancing is not practical."
Countywide, the number of people who have died from COVID-19-related complications rose to 115, with a total reported 11,188 positive cases. Of those, 4,985 people have recovered.
While the virus most significantly targets senior citizens 65 years and older, pregnant women and people with severe illness, repository problems or immunocompromised, in recent weeks people ages 18 to 49 have shown the most increase, according to Public Health data.
Out of the 11,188 cases in Kern, 6,950 people fall within the 18-49 age category, followed by 1,984 cases in the 50-64 age range.
The spike in daily reported cases have placed Kern County back on the state's monitoring list as of Tuesday, July 21. As a result, Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders for additional businesses to close down will go into effect on Friday, July 24, according to Kern County Public Health.
The governor had previously ordered all bars statewide to cease indoor and outdoor activities, restaurants to suspend all in-door dining, as well as museums, movie theaters, family event centers and card rooms.
The additional businesses who must suspend all activities include:
• Gyms and fitness centers
• Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals
• Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
• Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing (tattoo parlors must close)
• Shopping malls
The governor stated on Monday, July 20, that the state will work with barber shops and hair salons on how to operate under revised guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.