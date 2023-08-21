SOUTHERN CALIF. - Tropical storm Hiliary made landfall off the coast of Baja California in the early afternoon hours of Sunday August 20th bringing heavy rain and high winds to the southern California area. The tropical storm was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane in the early morning hours before making landfall. Southern California residents were warned of possible power outages and mudslides ahead of the storm and many sought out supplies from local supermarkets preparing for Hilary. Hiliary was moving in a northerly direction at approximately 21 MPH with wind speeds as high as 80 MPH when she made landfall.
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm in most of the Southern California regions, including San Diego County, Imperial County, Riverside County, Orange County, Ventura County and Los Angeles County, as the storm headed north toward the area. Newsom also activated the State National Guard to be on alert and to be prepared to act. Local law enforcement and emergency personnel were also put on standby; FEMA has been tracking the storm and is preparing to mobilize as soon as the storm passes ready to assist in wake of the storm.
Residents in the San Bernardino Mountain communities were put on alert and at least four communities in the San Bernardino Mountains were evacuated due to potential flooding as a result of the storm. Coastal communities along Southern California were also put on alert as rising tides and high winds headed toward the area. Residents along the coast and inland empire headed to their local fire stations to fill up sandbags to place around their properties to divert debris flows and mudslides away from their homes.
Eastern Kern County saw heavy rain and high winds on August 19th, ahead of the impending storm; area residents as far north as Bakersfield and Fresno also saw heavy downpours and high winds as the front of the storm moved into the state. The bulk of the storm passed over Eastern Kern County on Monday, Aug 21st bringing with it torrential rain and wind gusts as high as 60 MPH in the desert communities. Area school districts were also put on alert as the storm moved closer to the area, advising students and parents that schools would be open however, they would excuse all tardiness and absences if parents felt it was unsafe for their children to attend school.
On Friday, August 18th, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings throughout the Southern California area, including mountain communities and the high and low desert regions ahead of the storm. According to the National Weather Service, as much as eight to ten inches of rain was expected to fall in the mountain communities and as much as four to seven inches of rain was expected in the high and low desert areas while the storm passes through and heads north causing what they consider catastrophic flooding. Traffic along Interstate 5, 40, and Highways 395, 58, 14 as well as freeway in the Los Angeles area will also be affected by t he heavy rain; travel through Southern California was very difficult and the California Highway Patrol was put on high alert; air travel was also disrupted while the storm passed over the area and caused delays for most the airports in the region.
Los Angeles County in San Bernardino County officials are calling this a very unusual event, saying the last time a tropical storm warning was issued for Southern California was back in 1939.
