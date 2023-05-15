DECEDENT’S NAME: Thomas Michael Readel
CASE #: 2023-01292
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Norwalk, CA
AGE: 47 years
TYPE OF CASE: Pedestrian Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: April 29, 2023
TIME OF INCIDENT: 0017 hours
LOCATION: Northbound State Route 14, just south of State Route 58 business east, Mojave CA
DATE OF DEATH: April 29, 2023
TIME OF DEATH: 0035 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
DETAILS: On April 29, 2023 at 0017 hours, Thomas Michael Readel was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on northbound State Route 14, south of State Route 58 business east, Mojave. He was declared deceased at the scene from his injuries.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol
PHONE: (661) 396-6600
