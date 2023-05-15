DECEDENT’S NAME: Thomas Michael Readel

CASE #: 2023-01292

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Norwalk, CA

AGE: 47 years

TYPE OF CASE: Pedestrian Fatality

DATE OF INCIDENT: April 29, 2023

TIME OF INCIDENT: 0017 hours

LOCATION: Northbound State Route 14, just south of State Route 58 business east, Mojave CA

DATE OF DEATH: April 29, 2023

TIME OF DEATH: 0035 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

DETAILS: On April 29, 2023 at 0017 hours, Thomas Michael Readel was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on northbound State Route 14, south of State Route 58 business east, Mojave. He was declared deceased at the scene from his injuries.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified.

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol

PHONE: (661) 396-6600

