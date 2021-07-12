The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 28 calls for service.
3rd – Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 15900 block of Koch Street and Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
7th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16000 block of I Street, Burglary: 1st Degree, 15300 block of Myer Road and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2300 block of Hwy 58.
8th – Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2300 block of Hwy 58.
12th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road and Missing Person, 2000 block of Panamint Street.
13th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy and Vehicle Theft, 16900 block of Hwy. 14.
14th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16100 block of H Street.
15th – False Report of Crime, 16900 block of Hwy. 58 and Unregistered Vehicle, Camelot Blvd.
17th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 16900 block of Hwy 58 and Assault w/Caustic Chemical/Etc, 16900 block of Hwy. 58.
19th – Towed – Unregistered Vehicle, 15700 block of K Street and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 15300 block of Myer Road.
20th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of Corona Street.
22nd - Found Property, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
24th - Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
25th - Vehicle Theft, 15300 block of Myer Road, Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 15300 block of Myer Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2100 block of Belshaw Street.
26th - Battery on Person, 15700 block of L Street.
27th - Child Abduction: Deprive of Right of Custody or Visitation, 15900 block of O Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16100 block of I Street.
29th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
