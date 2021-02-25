The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of January according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
19-year old Amelia Corral was arrested in Santa Clara County (Milpitas Police) on Dec. 28th on Suspicion of Battery and Use of Tear Gas or Tear Gas Weapon Except for Self- Defense.
30-year old Blake Robertson was arrested on Jan. 1st on Suspicion of Battery and Intoxicated in Public.
33-year old Nicholas Martinez was arrested on Jan. 2nd on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
35-year old David Noda was arrested on Jan. 2nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
46-year old Nichol A. Ward was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
33-year old Vito Spalliero was arrested on Jan. 6th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
31-year old David Draughn was arrested on Jan. 10th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, False Imprisonment by Violence, Violation Parole: Felony, Exhibit Firearm, Threats of Violence, Drive w/out License, Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
25-year old Rolando Rodriguez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving of Concealing Stolen Property and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
23-year old Christopher Riley was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Jan. 10th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
48-year old Eric Lundquist was arrested in Santa Barbara County (Santa Barbara County Sheriff) on Jan. 16th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 w/Injury.
56-year old Jeffrey Carter was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Jan. 24th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
31-year old William Bates was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 26th on Suspicion of Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
29-year old Joseph Andrew Santiago was arrested in San Bernardino County (Fontana Police) on Jan. 28th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
42-year old Joshua Courtis was arrested on Jan. 29th on Suspicion of Diversion of Utility Service and Burglary: Other.
43-year old Juan M. Vera Castaneda was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 31st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.