DATE: October 31, 2022

Thank a Veteran Art Card Project at Your Local Kern County Library:
Tuesday November 1,2022 - Thursday November 10, 2022

Write a letter, color a picture, or craft a card to express your appreciation for our Kern County Veterans. The Kern County Library is honored to host its annual Thank a Veteran Art Card Project at all of our 22 locations. 

From November 1st to November 10th community members are invited to stop by any Kern County Library Branch during its regular operating hours to create a Thank You Card for a local Veteran.

Materials will be provided for families and anyone interested in recognizing Veterans for their service. At the end of the project, the Kern County Library will distribute Thank You Cards to local Kern County Veterans. 

