Professional photographer and videographer Ray Hocker will be instructing a 3-unit class in Digital Video Production at Cerro Coso Community College this fall.
The course is specifically designed to help students edit and manipulate videos. No matter whether you are a novice video maker, blogger, or business owner; this class will help you learn the nooks and crannies of producing quality videos. The course introduces digital video production techniques including: single camera operation and procedures, basic principles and techniques of sound and scriptwriting, and digital video editing. Course topics include the operation of digital camcorders, lighting and sound equipment; post-production digital editing suites; concepts and techniques of nonlinear digital editing, including organization of the editing process; and working timeline and audio editing, with emphasis on the principles and aesthetics of video editing.
Video marketing has seen a surge in popularity due to its effectiveness in generating good ROI and ramping up website traffic. However, just like other forms of content, there is a lot of emphasis on the need to produce quality videos. DMA C131- Digital Video Production will be taught online with Instructor Hocker who will provide a thorough understanding of the appropriate use of equipment and techniques required to create a great product.
Cerro Coso offers complete programs of study including an Associate of Science Degree in Web Profession, as well as a Web Professional Certificate, and Web Fundamental Certificate to prepare students for employment or self-employment in the Web industry by emphasizing standards-based coding and scripting, creative problem solving, usability, accessibility, media production, e-commerce concepts, project management; and networking.
There is still time to register for fall 2020 classes that begin August 24, 2020. Complete schedule of classes is available at www.cerrocoso.edu or call 760-384-6100.
